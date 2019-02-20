Türkiye’de oyun fiyatları son dönemde 500 TL’ye kadar çıkmıştı. Oyun almanın ciddi bir lüks olduğu bugünlerde, Microsoft cephesinden sevindirici bir kampanya haberi geldi. Rockstar Games’in çok ses getiren ancak God of War karşısında bir tık geride kalan oyunu Red Dead Redemption 2 ilk defa Xbox One’da indirime gidi.

İndirime giren oyunlar arasında çok eğlenceli dakikalar yaşayabileceğiniz LEGO serileri de bulunuyor. Biz de sizler için indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik.

İndirimdeki Xbox One oyunları



AER – Memories Of Old

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition

Alekhine’s Gun

Beast Quest

Ben 10

Chaos On Deponia

Crayola Scoot

Crossout – Frostburn Pack

Dead Alliance

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection

Doodle God: Crime City

Doom And Destiny

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Euro Fishing: Bergsee

Euro Fishing: Castle Edition

Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock

Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake

Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or

Euro Fishing: Lilies

Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake

Euro Fishing: Season Pass

Euro Fishing: The Moat

Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition

Euro Fishing: Waldsee

Extinction

Extinction: Deluxe Edition

Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition

Human Fall Flat

Shiness And Seasons After Fall

Infinite Air With Mark McMorris

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO Movies Game Bundle

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Lichdom: Battlemage

Lords Of The Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition

Lords of the Fallen – Complete Edition Bundle

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 19 Hall Of Fame Edition

Nightmare Boy

Outcast – Second Contact

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass

Oxenfree

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem

Stick It To The Man

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Golf Club 2

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

The Surge – Augmented Edition

Thimbleweed Park

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

TT Isle Of Man

Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2

