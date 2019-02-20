İndirimdeki Xbox One oyunları

Mynet Trend

TEKNOLOJİ  | 20.02.2019 12:24

Microsoft, oyun severlerin karşısında kaçırılmayacak indirimler ile çıkmaya devam ediyor. Xbox One için kampanya düzenleyen firma, Red Dead Redemption 2’yi ilk defa indirimli olarak satıyor.

Türkiye’de oyun fiyatları son dönemde 500 TL’ye kadar çıkmıştı. Oyun almanın ciddi bir lüks olduğu bugünlerde, Microsoft cephesinden sevindirici bir kampanya haberi geldi. Rockstar Games’in çok ses getiren ancak God of War karşısında bir tık geride kalan oyunu Red Dead Redemption 2 ilk defa Xbox One’da indirime gidi.

İndirime giren oyunlar arasında çok eğlenceli dakikalar yaşayabileceğiniz LEGO serileri de bulunuyor. Biz de sizler için indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik.

AER – Memories Of Old
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
Alekhine’s Gun
Beast Quest
Ben 10
Chaos On Deponia
Crayola Scoot
Crossout – Frostburn Pack
Dead Alliance
Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass
Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection
Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
Doodle God: Crime City
Doom And Destiny
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
Euro Fishing: Bergsee
Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
Euro Fishing: Le Lac d’Or
Euro Fishing: Lilies
Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
Euro Fishing: Season Pass
Euro Fishing: The Moat
Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
Euro Fishing: Waldsee
Extinction
Extinction: Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 17 Premium Edition
Human Fall Flat
Shiness And Seasons After Fall
Infinite Air With Mark McMorris
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
LEGO Movies Game Bundle
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Lichdom: Battlemage
Lords Of The Fallen
Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition
Lords of the Fallen – Complete Edition Bundle
Madden NFL 19
Madden NFL 19 Hall Of Fame Edition
Nightmare Boy
Outcast – Second Contact
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
Oxenfree
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
State Of Anarchy: Master Of Mayhem
Stick It To The Man
Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
The Golf Club 2
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
The Surge – Augmented Edition
Thimbleweed Park
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
TT Isle Of Man
Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2

