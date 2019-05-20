The move came after Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned after secret footage emerged showing him talking to an alleged Russian investor.

Mr Kurz's centre-right People's Party has been in government with Mr Strache's far-right Freedom Party.

Austria's president recommended that elections should be held in September.

"This new beginning should take place quickly, as quickly as the provisions of the Federal Constitution permit, so I plead for elections... in September," President Alexander van der Bellen said on Sunday.

On Saturday Mr Kurz said this was not the first time he had had difficulties with the party.

"Even if I didn't express myself publicly at the time, there were many situations that I found difficult to swallow," he said. "After yesterday's video, I must say quite honestly: Enough is enough.

"The serious part of this [video] was the attitude towards abuse of power, towards dealing with taxpayers' money, towards the media in this country," Mr Kurz said, adding that he had been personally insulted in the footage.