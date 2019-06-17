Mynet Trend

PES 2020’nin fiyatı belli oldu! PES 2020 fiyatı ne kadar?

donanimgunlugu donanimgunlugu
TEKNOLOJİ  | 17.06.2019 09:27 | Son Güncelleme

Konami’nin futbol oyunu olan ancak son yıllarda FIFA karşısında ağır yaralar alan Pro Evolution Soccer serisi, bu yıl küllerinden yeniden doğacak gibi görünüyor.

PES 2020’nin fiyatı belli oldu! PES 2020 fiyatı ne kadar?

E3 2019 etkinliği kapsamında duyurulan Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch platformlarına Eylül ayında gelecek. Bugün ise oyunun merak edilen fiyatı belli oldu.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 PC için Steam’da 199 TL fiyat etiketine sahip. Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Legend Edition sürümü ise 299 TL. Xbox One’da ise Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 Standart sürüm 345 TL, Legend Edition sürümü ise 497 TL fiyata sahip.

PlayStation 4’te ise Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 tam 409 TL Legend Edition sürümü ise 589 TL fiyat ile oyuncularla buluşacak. Pro Evolution Soccer 2020’nin en pahalı PlayStation 4’te satılacağını söyleyebiliriz.

beIN Türkiye’den çekiliyor mu?

PARTNERÜnlü modelden skandal paylaşım! Yarı çıplak...Ünlü modelden skandal paylaşım! Yarı çıplak...
Spotify çalma listeleri, yepyeni bir özellikle kullanıcıların karşısına geçiyorSpotify çalma listeleri, yepyeni bir özellikle kullanıcıların karşısına geçiyor
Facebook ve YouTube arasında çok zorlu bir rekabet başladıFacebook ve YouTube arasında çok zorlu bir rekabet başladı
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
PES 2020 konami

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

Ünlü çift ilk defa paylaştı

Ünlü çift ilk defa paylaştı

Rizelilerin korkulu rüyası oldu! Tek umutları bu cihaz

Rizelilerin korkulu rüyası oldu! Tek umutları bu cihaz

Survivor'da flaş karar! Acun açıkladı

Survivor'da flaş karar! Acun açıkladı

Tüm teklifleri reddediyor: Benim için hazineden daha değerli

Tüm teklifleri reddediyor: Benim için hazineden daha değerli

İlginizi Çekebilir

16 farklı kategoride yüzbinlerce ürün Babalar Günü Hediye rehberinde!

16 farklı kategoride yüzbinlerce ürün Babalar Günü Hediye rehberinde!

Bu teknoloji her iki dünyayı birleştiriyor!

Bu teknoloji her iki dünyayı birleştiriyor!

Trendyol’da en çok fiyatı düşen ürünleri sizin için araştırdık!

Trendyol’da en çok fiyatı düşen ürünleri sizin için araştırdık!

Rakiplerini titretti! Tüy gibi hafif, jet gibi hızlı!

Rakiplerini titretti! Tüy gibi hafif, jet gibi hızlı!

Çok şaşıracaksınız! 2 metreden yere atarak test ettik

Çok şaşıracaksınız! 2 metreden yere atarak test ettik

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Google hatırlatma özelliği ile gelecek

Hatırlatma özelliği ile gelecek

LaLiga kaçak yayıncıları bulacak

LaLiga kaçak yayıncıları bulacak

Cinsel tacizden koruyan bileklik

Cinsel tacizden koruyan bileklik

Samsung Galaxy M40 Android tutkunlarına neler sunuyor?

Samsung Galaxy M40 Android tutkunlarına neler sunuyor?

75.000 dolarlık bilgisayar

75.000 dolarlık bilgisayar

TikTok yasağı yüzünden intihar etti

TikTok yasağı yüzünden intihar etti

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.