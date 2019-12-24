YEMEK

Sıradan yemeklerin yenilebilir sanat eserine dönüştüğü yer: De Meal Prepper

Yemek stilisti sitesi De Meal Prepper, hayvanlar ve film karakterlerinden esinlenerek sıradan yemekleri sanat eseri haline getiriyor. Pirinç, sebze püresi, balık ve çeşitli baharatları kullanan sanatçı yemeklerden üç boyutlu portreler yaratıyor.

Yemek stilisti sitesi De Meal Prepper hayvanlar ve bazı sinema karakterlerinden esinlendiği düzenlemeler ile sıradan bir yemeği yenilebilir bir sanat eserine dönüştürüyor.

Instagram'da sadece 2 bin 992 takipçisi olan De Meal Prepper kendisi yemek sanatı ve stil organizasyonu olarak tanımlıyor. Hollanda'da faaliyet gösteren firmanın ardındaki kişi ile ilgili bir bilgi yok.

Ancak ortaya çıkan sanat eseri niteliğindeki yemeklerin nasıl yapıldığı konusunda çok sayıda ipucu var. İsmini açıklamayan sanatçı, pirinç, sebze püreleri ve çeşitli baharatlardan kombinasyon oluşturuyor. Üç boyutlu portreler hazırlanırken sanatçı tek bir tabakta boya yerine baharatlar kullanılıyor. Ortaya çıkan çalışmalardan bazıları;

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Mashed up Joker! ????❤️???? Who already watched this superb movie? Leave your opinion in the comments! ????❤️???? On request: garlic mashed potatoes with a spicy chili sauce. Serve as a side dish with a fresh cucumber salad. Enjoy!❤️????❤️ Follow me for more plating fun! ________________________________________________________ #demealprepper #artfood #vegan #mashedpotatoes #veganrecipes #halloweenfood #albertheijn #allerhande #specialcatering #halloweenbuffet #warnerbrothers #toddphilips #healthyrecipes #funfood #foodart #edibleart #foodartist #foodphotography #batman #food52 #flatlayfood #foodstylist #kiddish #joaquinphoenix #thefoodgangstas #foodlovefollow #thejoker #joker #jokermovie

???? De Meal Prepper (@demealprepper)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()


