Sıradan yemeklerin yenilebilir sanat eserine dönüştüğü yer: De Meal Prepper

Yemek stilisti sitesi De Meal Prepper hayvanlar ve bazı sinema karakterlerinden esinlendiği düzenlemeler ile sıradan bir yemeği yenilebilir bir sanat eserine dönüştürüyor.
Instagram'da sadece 2 bin 992 takipçisi olan De Meal Prepper kendisi yemek sanatı ve stil organizasyonu olarak tanımlıyor. Hollanda'da faaliyet gösteren firmanın ardındaki kişi ile ilgili bir bilgi yok.
Ancak ortaya çıkan sanat eseri niteliğindeki yemeklerin nasıl yapıldığı konusunda çok sayıda ipucu var. İsmini açıklamayan sanatçı, pirinç, sebze püreleri ve çeşitli baharatlardan kombinasyon oluşturuyor. Üç boyutlu portreler hazırlanırken sanatçı tek bir tabakta boya yerine baharatlar kullanılıyor. Ortaya çıkan çalışmalardan bazıları;
Panda Love! ???????????? Great sidedish with wild and white Basmati rice, black beans and a puree of beans. Spice up with fresh parsil, chives and garlic.
Koala Beans ???????????? Mung bean puree with couscous and a fresh Greek yoghurt dressing.
Happy Rabbit!???????????? Greek pasta with homemade tomato sauce, green haricots, chives and feta cheese.
Mexican Halloween! ???????????? Spicy sushirice with carrots, sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumber, chorizo and black pepper. Serve with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.
Mashed up Joker! ????❤️???? Who already watched this superb movie? Leave your opinion in the comments! ????❤️???? On request: garlic mashed potatoes with a spicy chili sauce. Serve as a side dish with a fresh cucumber salad.
Eye of the Tiger ???????????? Spicy sushiplate with rice, carrots, edamame beans, peppers and bacon! Serve with ginger, wasabi and sojasauce
