Sizi usta bir şefe dönüştürecek 12 ipucu

Yemek yapmak gözünüzü korkutuyorsa bu 12 pratik yöntem işinize çok yarayacaktır.
Soğan doğramak mutfaktaki en zor aşamalardan biridir. Her yemeğe göre farklı doğrama biçimi vardır. Eğer ince halkalar şeklinde doğramanız gerekiyorsa bunun için sebze soyucu kullanın. Hem hızlı bir şekilde doğramış olacaksınız hem de tüm parçalar eşit büyüklükte olacak.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Can we all agree that cutting onions is kind of the worst? ???????? But I love eating them! Especially thinly sliced red onions on burgers, salads, and sandwiches. ???????? So I was super excited to find this awesome onion cutting hack! ????⠀⠀ Instead of using a knife, you can get thin onion slices much faster with a potato peeler! ???????????? The slices come out extra-thin, and it requires much less time and effort. ???????? I've been using this hack for years now and every time I do I think, "Why didn't I think of this sooner?" ????????⠀⠀ Do you have any hacks for cutting onions? I'm still looking for an effective way to keep my eyes from watering like crazy every time! ????
Yeşil soğanların ömrünü 3 katına çıkarmak için onları tezgahın üzerinde, su dolu bir kavanozun içinde saklayın.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Ready to have your mind blown? ???? You can triple the lifespan of green onions by storing them in a jar of water on your counter top. ???????????? The tops will keep growing and you can snip them off as needed! ???????? So cool, right? ????????♀️ ⠀ I just bought green onions last night and thought I would post this for my own accountability. I've known this trick for years but there is a SLIGHT possibility that I always forget to actually use it, and end up throwing out half my green onions. ????Anybody else do that? ????????♀️ Please tell me I'm not alone! ????????????
Filtre kahveyi biraz daha lezzetlendirmek istiyorsanız bunun için içine bir parça bitter çikolata ilave edebilirsiniz
Yiyeceklerinizi fazla yağdan kurturmak için, birkaç buz küpünü bir kağıt havluya sarın ve yemeğin üzerinde kaydırın. Yağ katılaşacak ve kağıt havlu tarafından kısa süre içinde emilecektir.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Here's a great tip for getting rid of excess fat and oil from sauces, stocks, stews, and soups! ????⠀ ✅ Wrap a few ice cubes in a paper towel, then skim them across the top of your soup. The ice cubes will encourage excess fat to solidify, making it much easier to scoop out and discard! ???????? Pretty cook trick, right? ⠀ Now be sure to tag a friend in the comments who might like to hear about this handy tip! ????♀️ #sharingiscaring
Lezzetli bir mücver yapmak için kabak ve patates gibi sebzelerin fazla suyunu kağıt havlu yöntemiyle alın. Denedikten sonra farkı göreceksiniz!
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Tip #4! When making hash browns at home, make sure to squeeze out all the water. Excess moisture in the potatoes will prevent them from browning & getting crispy, because no one wants soggy hash browns! Just lay the shredded potatoes on paper towels & apply pressure using another layer of paper towels. This can also be done with clean dish towels! #justthetip
Dilimlenmiş elmaların kararmasını önlemek için üzerlerine birkaç damla limon yağı damlatın ve ağzı kapanabilir bir kabın içinde saklayın.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Sliced Up Apple Hack ???? Add water to sliced up apples Add 3-5 drops of Lemon essential oil Mix the apples well in the water & oil Drain the water Store the apples in the fridge for all eternity Just kiiiiiiiiiidding ???? but they will last a really long time! You could also do this if you're putting apples out on a fruit tray ???? . . . #applehack #doterra #essentialoils #essentialsolutions #essentialbadass #solidfoodeatingbaby #easysnacking #snackhardplayhard
Ekmek torbasının içine taze kereviz sapı koyarak ekmeklerin uzun süre taze kalmasını sağlayın.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
You're eyes aren't deceiving you ???? - I AM putting a piece of celery into the bag with that loaf of bread! ???????? It's an easy hack to help prevent a loaf of bread from going stale.????????♀️ Just put a piece of fresh celery into the bag and close it up. ⠀⠀ This trick also works for a loaf of bread that's already started going stale! ???????? Just leave the celery in the bag over night. The bread will slowly absorb the humidity of the celery overnight, and should be fresh and tasty in the morning.☀️ Be sure to tag a friend in the comments who could use this tip! ???????? #sharingiscaring
Domateslerin hızlı çürümesinin önüne geçmek için domateslerin sap kısımları aşağıda kalacak şekilde saklayın.
Soğanları doğrarken gözyaşlarınıza hakim olmak için yapmanız gereken şey çok basit; onları 15 dakika önce buzdolabında bekletmek.
Kişnişi hızlı bir şekilde temizlemek için bu yöntemi uygulayın;
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
I apologize in advance if everyone already knows this and I’m completely late to the game. But to all my friends who channel their inner food network- this is a handy little trick when dealing with fresh herbs. I was about to buy an $8 kitchen tool this morning that makes to easier to pull off the leaves of fresh herbs. Then I saw a squirrel and forgot all about it. This evening, I started to meal prep and was wishing I had bought it. Then I thought - why don’t I pulling the herbs through the holes of my colander and it worked! This is life changing! My mind is blown! #cookinghacks #freshherbs #chef #lovetocook #cilantro #yum
Yiyeceklerin çok fazla yağ çekmesini önlemek için kızartma yağına bir miktar tuz atın.
Diş ipi kullanarak hamuru daha kolay bir şekilde dilimleyebilirsiniz.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Here is a handy hack for any Christmas cinnamon rolls you might be making over the next few days!????⠀ ????????♀️ One of the trickiest parts of making cinnamon rolls is cutting the rolled dough into individual pieces. Even the sharpest kitchen knife can end up smashing your roll instead of cutting it. The easiest way I know to cut cinnamon rolls is by using a piece of dental floss! ????????????⠀ ✅Take the two ends of floss and make like you are going to tie a knot and then in one fluid movement, pull the two ends of the floss tight. The floss slices through the roll all the way around with even pressure, so your pieces end up looking picture perfect. ????????⠀ Do you have any tricks you use when making cinnamon rolls? I'd love to hear about them in the comments below! ????????
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum