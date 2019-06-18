YEMEK

Sizi usta bir şefe dönüştürecek 12 ipucu

Eren Kuyucubaşı Eren Kuyucubaşı
KEŞFET HABERLERİ  | 18.06.2019 09:49 | Son Güncelleme

Mutfakta hayatınızı kolaylaştıracak 12 ipucu.

Sizi usta bir şefe dönüştürecek 12 ipucu

Yemek yapmak gözünüzü korkutuyorsa bu 12 pratik yöntem işinize çok yarayacaktır.

Soğan doğramak mutfaktaki en zor aşamalardan biridir. Her yemeğe göre farklı doğrama biçimi vardır. Eğer ince halkalar şeklinde doğramanız gerekiyorsa bunun için sebze soyucu kullanın. Hem hızlı bir şekilde doğramış olacaksınız hem de tüm parçalar eşit büyüklükte olacak.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Can we all agree that cutting onions is kind of the worst? ???????? But I love eating them! Especially thinly sliced red onions on burgers, salads, and sandwiches. ???????? So I was super excited to find this awesome onion cutting hack! ????⠀⠀ Instead of using a knife, you can get thin onion slices much faster with a potato peeler! ???????????? The slices come out extra-thin, and it requires much less time and effort. ???????? I've been using this hack for years now and every time I do I think, "Why didn't I think of this sooner?" ????????⠀⠀ Do you have any hacks for cutting onions? I'm still looking for an effective way to keep my eyes from watering like crazy every time! ????

Jillee | One Good Thing (@byjillee)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

Yeşil soğanların ömrünü 3 katına çıkarmak için onları tezgahın üzerinde, su dolu bir kavanozun içinde saklayın.

Filtre kahveyi biraz daha lezzetlendirmek istiyorsanız bunun için içine bir parça bitter çikolata ilave edebilirsiniz

iStock-847057306 (1)

Yiyeceklerinizi fazla yağdan kurturmak için, birkaç buz küpünü bir kağıt havluya sarın ve yemeğin üzerinde kaydırın. Yağ katılaşacak ve kağıt havlu tarafından kısa süre içinde emilecektir.

Lezzetli bir mücver yapmak için kabak ve patates gibi sebzelerin fazla suyunu kağıt havlu yöntemiyle alın. Denedikten sonra farkı göreceksiniz!

Dilimlenmiş elmaların kararmasını önlemek için üzerlerine birkaç damla limon yağı damlatın ve ağzı kapanabilir bir kabın içinde saklayın.

Ekmek torbasının içine taze kereviz sapı koyarak ekmeklerin uzun süre taze kalmasını sağlayın.

Domateslerin hızlı çürümesinin önüne geçmek için domateslerin sap kısımları aşağıda kalacak şekilde saklayın.

domates

Soğanları doğrarken gözyaşlarınıza hakim olmak için yapmanız gereken şey çok basit; onları 15 dakika önce buzdolabında bekletmek.

iStock-944774718

Kişnişi hızlı bir şekilde temizlemek için bu yöntemi uygulayın;

Yiyeceklerin çok fazla yağ çekmesini önlemek için kızartma yağına bir miktar tuz atın.

iStock-525026336

Diş ipi kullanarak hamuru daha kolay bir şekilde dilimleyebilirsiniz.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Here is a handy hack for any Christmas cinnamon rolls you might be making over the next few days!????⠀ ????????‍♀️ One of the trickiest parts of making cinnamon rolls is cutting the rolled dough into individual pieces. Even the sharpest kitchen knife can end up smashing your roll instead of cutting it. The easiest way I know to cut cinnamon rolls is by using a piece of dental floss! ????????????⠀ ✅Take the two ends of floss and make like you are going to tie a knot and then in one fluid movement, pull the two ends of the floss tight. The floss slices through the roll all the way around with even pressure, so your pieces end up looking picture perfect. ????????⠀ Do you have any tricks you use when making cinnamon rolls? I'd love to hear about them in the comments below! ????????

Jillee | One Good Thing (@byjillee)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()


Mynet Pro'lu ol, ayrıcalıkları yaşa!Mynet Pro'lu ol, ayrıcalıkları yaşa!
Koyun peynirine talep arttı, vatandaşlar günlerce sipariş için bekliyorKoyun peynirine talep arttı, vatandaşlar günlerce sipariş için bekliyor
Bu ürünlere dikkat! Son kullanma tarihi geçse bile...Bu ürünlere dikkat! Son kullanma tarihi geçse bile...
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
mutfak bilgileri mutfak tüyoları

En Çok Okunan Haberler

İrem Sak'tan mayolu poz

İrem Sak'tan mayolu poz

Sert sözler: Sen demokrasi düşmanısın!

Sert sözler: Sen demokrasi düşmanısın!

Nohut dürüm dünyaya açılıyor

Nohut dürüm dünyaya açılıyor

Bugüne kadar farkına varmadan binlerce böcek yemiş olabilir misiniz?

Bugüne kadar farkına varmadan binlerce böcek yemiş olabilir misiniz?

Soğutmayı unuttuğunuz içecekleri 5 dakikada buz gibi yapabilirsiniz!

Soğutmayı unuttuğunuz içecekleri 5 dakikada buz gibi yapabilirsiniz!

En çok pırasalı tercih ediliyor! Lezzetin sırrı ise...

En çok pırasalı tercih ediliyor! Lezzetin sırrı ise...

İlginizi Çekebilir

Amazon Türkiye’nin saat başı değişen günün fırsatlarını keşfedin!

Amazon Türkiye’nin saat başı değişen günün fırsatlarını keşfedin!

Sivilcesiz ve Işıltılı Bir Cilt için Ballı, Kabartma Tozlu ve Elma Sirkeli Maske

Sivilcesiz ve Işıltılı Bir Cilt için Ballı, Kabartma Tozlu ve Elma Sirkeli Maske

Trendyol’un en uygun fiyatları en yeni ürünlerini sizin için araştırdık.

Trendyol’un en uygun fiyatları en yeni ürünlerini sizin için araştırdık.

Mükemmel Karpuzu Seçmenin En Basit Yolu! (Çiftçi Önerisi)

Mükemmel Karpuzu Seçmenin En Basit Yolu! (Çiftçi Önerisi)

Eşek Sütünün Faydaları Nelerdir?

Eşek Sütünün Faydaları Nelerdir?

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Koyun peynirine talep arttı, vatandaşlar günlerce sipariş için bekliyor

Koyun peynirine talep arttı, vatandaşlar günlerce sipariş için bekliyor

Son kullanma tarihi olmayan 5 ürün

Bu ürünlere dikkat! Son kullanma tarihi geçse bile...

Sarı karpuz hem görüntüsü hem tadı hem de faydalarıyla şaşırtıyor

Hem tadı hem de faydalarıyla şok etti!

Arnavut Böreği Festivali'ne yoğun ilgi

En çok pırasalı tercih ediliyor! Lezzetin sırrı ise...

Nohut dürüm dünyaya açılıyor

Nohut dürüm dünyaya açılıyor

Bugüne kadar farkına varmadan binlerce böcek yemiş olabilir misiniz?

Bugüne kadar farkına varmadan binlerce böcek yemiş olabilir misiniz?

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.