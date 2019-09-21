The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening göz doldurdu

Tüm otoritelerden tam not alan Breath of the Wild’dan sonra Nintendo, 1993 yılında çıkan The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’i yeniden ele aldı.

Nintendo Switch için geliştirilen ve çıkışını gerçekleştiren Link’s Awakening, Nintendo 3DS dönemindeki gibi 2D Zelda oyunu bekleyenleri fazlasıyla tatmin ediyor. İnceleme puanları ile karşımıza çıkan oyun ortalama 88 puan alarak, o muhteşem grafikli denilen PS4 ve XB1 oyunlarına adeta tokat gibi bir cevap veriyor.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening inceleme puanları

Forbes 100

USgamer 100

Daily Star 100

Power Unlimited 96

Areajugones 95

My Nintendo News 95

PLAY! Zine 95

GamesBeat 95

IGN 94

XGN 93

Nintenderos 92

Vandal 92

Hobby Consolas 92

Digital Trends 90

LevelUp 90

4Players.de 90

IGN Spain 90

We Got This Covered 90

Nintendo Insider 90

Gameblog.fr 90

RPG Site 90

Game Informer 90

Post Arcade (National Post) 90

Switch Player 90

TrueGaming 90

Vooks 90

Destructoid 90

Eurogamer Italy 90

GamesRadar+ 90

God is a Geek 90

Nintendo Life 90

Everyeye.it 88

Multiplayer.it 88

GamePro Germany 85

The Games Machine 85

Gamer.nl 85

NintendoWorldReport 85

Nintendo Enthusiast 85

Press Start Australia 85

Wccftech 85

Stevivor 85

COGconnected 85

Critical Hit 85

IGN Italia 85

Video Chums 81

Trusted Reviews 80

InsideGamer.nl 80

VG247 80

Screen Rant 80

TheSixthAxis 80

Twinfinite 80

VGC 80

GM 80

FNintendo 80

GameSpot 80

Metro GameCentral 80

CGMagazine 80

Jeuxvideo.com 75

FIFA 20 için ilk inceleme puanları yayınlandı

