The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening göz doldurdu

Tüm otoritelerden tam not alan Breath of the Wild’dan sonra Nintendo, 1993 yılında çıkan The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’i yeniden ele aldı.
Nintendo Switch için geliştirilen ve çıkışını gerçekleştiren Link’s Awakening, Nintendo 3DS dönemindeki gibi 2D Zelda oyunu bekleyenleri fazlasıyla tatmin ediyor. İnceleme puanları ile karşımıza çıkan oyun ortalama 88 puan alarak, o muhteşem grafikli denilen PS4 ve XB1 oyunlarına adeta tokat gibi bir cevap veriyor.
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening inceleme puanları
Forbes 100
USgamer 100
Daily Star 100
Power Unlimited 96
Areajugones 95
My Nintendo News 95
PLAY! Zine 95
GamesBeat 95
IGN 94
XGN 93
Nintenderos 92
Vandal 92
Hobby Consolas 92
Digital Trends 90
LevelUp 90
4Players.de 90
IGN Spain 90
We Got This Covered 90
Nintendo Insider 90
Gameblog.fr 90
RPG Site 90
Game Informer 90
Post Arcade (National Post) 90
Switch Player 90
TrueGaming 90
Vooks 90
Destructoid 90
Eurogamer Italy 90
GamesRadar+ 90
God is a Geek 90
Nintendo Life 90
Everyeye.it 88
Multiplayer.it 88
GamePro Germany 85
The Games Machine 85
Gamer.nl 85
NintendoWorldReport 85
Nintendo Enthusiast 85
Press Start Australia 85
Wccftech 85
Stevivor 85
COGconnected 85
Critical Hit 85
IGN Italia 85
Video Chums 81
Trusted Reviews 80
InsideGamer.nl 80
VG247 80
Screen Rant 80
TheSixthAxis 80
Twinfinite 80
VGC 80
GM 80
FNintendo 80
GameSpot 80
Metro GameCentral 80
CGMagazine 80
Jeuxvideo.com 75
FIFA 20 için ilk inceleme puanları yayınlandı
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum