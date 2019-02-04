Uzmanlara göre dünyanın en güzel kadınları bakın hangi ülkelerden çıkıyor

04.02.2019

Hangi ülkenin diğer ülkelere göre daha güzel kadınlara sahip olduğunu nasıl öğrenirsiniz? Missosology.org bu sorunun cevabını buldu. 2018'in güzellik kraliçeleri analiz edilerek hangi ülkenin daha sık kazandığı belirlendi. Bu makalede, dünyadaki en güzel kadınlara sahip olmaktan gurur duyan ülkelerin listesini bulacaksınız. Birinci sırada bakın hangi ülke yer alıyor!

Uzmanlara göre dünyanın en güzel kadınları bakın hangi ülkelerden çıkıyor

20. HOLLANDA

19. AVUSTURYA

Where focus goes, energy flows ⚡️ ???? swipe swipe ????

18. BELARUS

17. JAMAİKA

16. AVUSTRALYA

15. BREZİLYA

Bendito seja o sorriso nosso de cada dia! ✨???? #smile

14. POLONYA

13. JAPONYA

12. ROMANYA

11. NEPAL

10. ABD

9. KOLOMBİYA

Something is cooking @nvmodelos

8. ENDONEZYA

7. PORTO RİKO

6. TAYLAND

Lunch time❤️❤️ #girlwiththousandfaces

5. VİETNAM

4. GÜNEY AFRİKA CUMHURİYETİ

3. MEKSİKA

2. FİLİPİNLER

When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. ???? Philippines ???????? what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️???????? To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love ???? #MissUniverse @missuniverse

1. VENEZUELA


