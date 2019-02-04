Uzmanlara göre dünyanın en güzel kadınları bakın hangi ülkelerden çıkıyor

20. HOLLANDA
In the land of smiles I’ve been wearing mine every single day. Thailand ???????? has been so welcoming with the dinner, the thai silk show and the love and warmth at winter’s end. . . . . . #missuniverse #missuniverso #mu #missuniverse2018 #roadtomissuniverse #thailand #missNetherlands #missnetherlands2018 #missuniverseinthailand #forthecrown #womenempowerment #roadtothecrown #mufans #confidentlybeautiful
19. AVUSTURYA
18. BELARUS
17. JAMAİKA
16. AVUSTRALYA
Close up of my hair and makeup for Thai night earlier this week. ???? Makeup by @ralphpeople . . Hair by @wassanahairstylist . . . #missuniverse #missuniverseaustralia #love #photooftheday #face #mua #woman #smile #model #girl #eurasian #style #photoshoot #photo #amazing #girl #natural #healthy #happy #australia #fun #style #pretty #thailand #hair #cute #missuniverse2018 #thainight #thaisilk #fashion #makeup
15. BREZİLYA
14. POLONYA
13. JAPONYA
Flash back shooting in Philippines ???????? I ❤️ philippines shooting for @inquirerlifestyle location @solaireresort Make up @saricampos Hair @kierlovelasco Special thanks to @ketchapluis #missuniversejapan2018 #missuniverse2018 #missuniversejapan #ミスユニバースジャパン #solaireresort #solairemanila
12. ROMANYA
11. NEPAL
Got welcomed by this beauty! I felt like a pirate, haha! Living and enjoying every moment to the fullest! I want to look back at this one month at @missworld and be happy about all the experiences and memories that I gathered. Where else could I get friends from 120 different countries from all around the world ❤️???? I'm more active on Mobstar! Don't forget to check my updates there ???? @accessories_nepal @angeleyefashion #missnepal2018 #missworld2018 #bwap #mnformw #missnepal #missworld #journeytomissworld
10. ABD
9. KOLOMBİYA
8. ENDONEZYA
The bravest thing you can be is youself and let your confidence shine! . Photo by @ronnyariojoewono Stylist & Art Director @nikhonurkholis Hairdo by @adiarie Makeup Sonia by @armand.abdillah using Beauty Queen Series @mustikaratuind . #IndonesiaInspirasiku #MustikaRatu #YayasanPuteriIndonesia #PuteriIndonesia2018 #MissUniverseIndonesia2018 #SoniaFergina #bediversebetolerant
7. PORTO RİKO
6. TAYLAND
5. VİETNAM
Vui ghê, từ đây về sau chỉ cần ở Việt Nam thôi là mua mỹ phẩm gì cũng được rồi cả nhà ơi! Vy rất thích mua mỹ phẩm nhất là các loại dưỡng da nè mà lại sợ hàng giả. Nhưng từ nay Vy hết lo rồi vì WATSONS đã ở đây với chúng ta! À, còn tin vui là: 100 người nhanh chân nhất sở hữu phần quà cực hấp dẫn nhé! Chương trình sẽ bắt đầu từ 7am ngày 17/1 tại toà nhà Bitexco nè! Hãy đến cửa hàng Watson ngay nàooooo chị em ơi!!! #watsons #lookgoodfeelgreat
4. GÜNEY AFRİKA CUMHURİYETİ
3. MEKSİKA
The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. -Steve Jobs✨ La única forma de hacer un gran trabajo es amar lo que haces. Si aún no lo has encontrado, sigue buscando. No te conformes. -Steve Jobs✨ ???? @jordi_80 ???? @katiafontini @mexicanauniversalof @oficialmxu
2. FİLİPİNLER
When I was 13, my mum told me "Honey, I dreamt of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress." At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true. ✨ Where do I even begin? Lord God, I lift everything up to you - to glorify and honour you. ???? Philippines ???????? what an amazing honor it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects. I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines. ❤️???????? To my team @carlosbuendiajr @bragaisjojo @mitagray @binibiningnicolecordoves @jololuarca @justine.aliman19 @ton_lao @vheecostyle @francischee_ @styledbypatrickhenry @visionerickson @ardelpresentacion @mackycombe @harleybarleyyy @jellyeugenio @hairbybrentsales @memayfrancisco @mimsqiu @momoisupe @tesserajewelry @maktumang @jearsond @theaiveeclinic @empiredentallounge @jed_jimenez I wouldn't have been able to do any of this with all your time, effort and love ???? #MissUniverse @missuniverse
1. VENEZUELA
Una de las cosas que hace grande a este país, es que los venezolanos seguimos creyendo en esta tierra de gracia, seguimos apostando a Venezuela y su talento. Uno de los millones de ejemplos los es @piamathison, tuve la oportunidad de hacer esta campaña, paralelo a mi preparación al Miss Venezuela. . Yo apuesto al talento nacional, marcas que llevan el sabor venezolano alrededor del mundo, marcas que creen en mi país. ¡Yo apuesto a venezuela! ¿Y tú? ???? @victorguillenph Modelos: @isabellarodriguez22 @aleksandrahugle MUA: @yojanasantander Propstyle: @carlreina #venezuela #talentovenezolano #bogota #medellin
