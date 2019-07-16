Wesley Sneijder'den Yolanthe Cabau patlaması: Türk basınında yazılanlar çok iğrenç

Galatasaray'ın eski futbolcusu Sneijder, basında kendisi ve Yolanthe hakkında çıkan iddialara sert yanıt verdi.
Sneijder, boşanma sürecinde olduğu eşi Yolanthe Cabau'nun 19 milyon Euro istediği ve kendisinin de 15 milyon Euro ödeyeceği yönündeki haberler hakkında açıklamada bulundu.
Sneijder Instagram hesabından yaptığı açıklamada, artık kendisi ve Yolanthe hakkında saçma sapan konuşan insanlara karşı iyi niyetli olmayacağını söyleyerek şu ifadeleri kullandı:
"Yolanthe ile bir süredir birlikte değiliz fakat henüz boşanmadık. Evliliğimizde hatalar yaptım ama bu kimseyi ilgilendirmez. Türk basınına göre Yolanthe 19 milyon Euro istemiş ve ben 15 verecekmişim öyle mi? Sadece beyinsiz insanlar okuduklarına inanır. Yolanthe benden bir şey istemedi. Ben de ondan. Bizim birbirimizin parasına ihtiyacımız yok. Basında yazılanlar gerçekten çok iğrenç. Bu tür şeylere cevap vermemem gerektiğini biliyorum ama Yolanthe çocuğumun annesi ve ona saygı duyuyorum. Ben o kadar sakin kalamam. İnsanların benim hayatımla oynamalarına, benimle uğraşmalarına izin veremem."
I’m not gonna be nice anymore to all the bullshit people that are talking shit about Me and Yolanthe. Let me be very clear. First of all, yes we are not together anymore for a while now. No we are still not divorced yet. I made a lot of mistakes in our marriage. But that’s nobody’s business. That Yolanthe is still so good to me I respect so much. She takes care of our son every day AND ME even though we are not together. Second of all she doesn’t need anything from my part because she has her own. The Turkish press wrote she wanted 19 million and I gave her 15?! Haha you guys are getting crazier every time. If people would only know how the reality is. People without brains will always believe what they read. Just so you all know : Yolanthe didn’t ask me for anything and I will not ask her for anything. We don’t need each other’s money. This stories are all lies. I find it disgusting what the press is writing about me all bullshit and lies all the time and now this bullshit about her. I know we don’t need to respond to anything and I respect the mother of my child so much for staying so calm and taking all this shit. But I’m not like that. I don’t let people mess with my life all the time!!!
