Xbox One oyunları indirime girdi

Başta Electronic Arts‘ın popüler oyunları olmak üzere diğer AAA yapımlarda da yüzde 60‘a varan indirimler yapan Microsoft, oyuncuların büyük beğenisini toplayacak gibi görünüyor.

Biz de sizler için indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını bir araya getirdik.

Bakalım bu indirimde hoşunuza giden oyunu satın alabilecek misiniz?

-A Way Out

-Aaero

-Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

-Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles

-ARK: Aberration

-ARK: Extinction

-ARK: Scorched Earth

-ARK: Survival Evolved Explorers Edition

-ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass

-ARK: Survival Evolved

-Armello

-Armello – Deluxe Bundle

-Asdivine Hearts

-Attack of the Earthlings

-Banner Saga 3

-Battlefield 1 Premium Pass

-Battlefield 1 Revolution

-Battlefield 4 Premium

-Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

-Battlefield V

-Battlefield V Deluxe Edition

-Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade

-Battlefield World War Bundle

-Beholder Complete Edition

-Big Crown: Showdown

-BioShock: The Collection

-Bombslinger

-Burnout Paradise Remastered

-Cannon Brawl

-Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

-Chronus Arc

-Claire: Extended Cut

-Dead Age

-Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

-Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure

-Distrust

-Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

-Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game Of The Year Edition

-Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG

-EA Sports 19 Bundle

-EA Sports NHL 19

-EA Sports UFC 3

-EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

-Everspace – Encounters

-Everspace

-Fallout 4

-Fallout 4: Automatron

-Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop

-Fallout 4: Far Harbor

-Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition

-Fallout 4: Nuka-World

-Fallout 4: Season Pass

-Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop

-Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

-Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large Pack

-Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium Pack

-Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack

-Far Cry 5 XXL Pack

-Fe

-Fernz Gate

-FIFA 19

-FIFA 19 Champions Edition

-FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition

-FIFA 19 – NHL 19 Bundle

-FIFA The Journey Trilogy

-FORCED

-Forza Horizon 3 and Hot Wheels Expansion Bundle

-Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass

-Gnomes Garden 2

-Goliath

-Haimrik

-Hammerwatch

-Hand of Fate

-Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition

-Has-Been Heroes

-Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Complete Force Grey Pack

-Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Minsc & Boo Starter Pack

-Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms – Outfit Pack: Minsc’s Giant Boo Costume

-Insane Robots

-Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition

-Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

-King’s Guard TD

-Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition

-Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition

-KYURINAGA’S REVENGE

-L.A. Noire

-Madden NFL 19

-Madden NFL 19 – FIFA 19 Bundle

-Madden NFL 19: Hall Of Fame Edition

-Maria The Witch

-Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition

-Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition

-Mordheim: City Of The Damned – Complete Edition

-MotoGP 18

-Mount & Blade: Warband

-MXGP Pro

-NBA Live 19 All-Star Edition

-Need For Speed Payback

-Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition

-NHL 19 99 Edition

-NHL 19 99 Edition Incentive

-Out of the Box: Xbox Edition

-Override: Mech City Brawl

-Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition

-Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

-Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

-Plague Road

-Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 No-Brainerz Upgrade

-Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Fertilizer Upgrade

-Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Torch And Tail Upgrade

-Professional Farmer 2017

-Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition

-Pure Farming 2018

-Q.U.B.E 2

-Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny

-Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition

-Ride 2

-Serial Cleaner

-Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

-Siegecraft Commander

-Star Wars Battlefront II

-Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

-STEEP Credits Bronze Pack

-STEEP Credits Diamond Pack

-STEEP Credits Gold Pack

-STEEP Credits Silver Pack

-STEEP Welcome Pack

-Surviving Mars

-Surviving Mars – Space Race

-Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus

-Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition

-Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition

-Symmetry

-The BioWare Bundle

-The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack

-The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack

-The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack

-The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack

-The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

-The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor

-The Sims 4

-The Surge

-The Surge: A Walk In The Park

-The Surge: The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion-Thea: The Awakening

-Tiny Troopers Joint Ops

-Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

-Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Extra Large Pack 11530 GR Credits

-Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 GR Credits

-Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Medium Pack 3840 GR Credits

-Tom Clancys Ghost Recon Wildlands – Small Pack 1700 GR Credits

-Tom Clancys The Division – 1050 Premium Credits Pack

-Tom Clancys The Division – 2400 Premium Credits Pack

-Tom Clancys The Division – 4600 Premium Credits Pack

-Tom Clancys The Division – 7200 Premium Credits Pack

-Torment: Tides Of Numenera

-TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition-

-Trulon: The Shadow Engine

-Unravel Two

-Unravel Yarny Bundle

-Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition

-Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition

-Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

-We Are The Dwarves

-WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition

-WWE 2K19 Season Pass

-WWE 2K19

-X-Morph: Defense

-X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition

-Zenith

