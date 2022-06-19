EĞİTİM

Yüz binlerce öğrencinin bir dönem boyunca çalıştığı YKS 19 Haziran itibarıyla tamamlandı. Sınav AYT, TYT ve YDT olmak üzere üç oturumda gerçekleştirildi. Sınavın ardından öğrencilerin gözleri, YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı için ÖSYM'ye çevrildi. Peki YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı açıklandı mı? İşte YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı...

Sınavın ardından doğrularını ve yanlışlarını kontrol etmek isteyen öğrencileri YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarını araştırıyor. Peki YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı açıklandı mı? YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı, ÖSYM tarafından erişime açıldı. İşte YDT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı...

YDT SORU KİTAPÇIĞI VE CEVAP ANAHTARI

Yabancı Dil Testi (YDT) sorularına ve cevap anahtarına ise şu adreslerden ulaşabilirsiniz:

"Almanca testi: https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ydt_almanca.pdf

Arapça testi: https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ydt_arapca.pdf

Fransızca testi: https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ydt_fransizca.pdf

İngilizce testi: https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ydt_ingilizce.pdf

Rusça testi: https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ydt_rusca.pdf "

TYT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarına, "https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_tyt.pdf" adresinden, AYT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarına ise, "https://www.osym.gov.tr/yks_2022_ayt.pdf" adresinden ulaşabilirsiniz.

Anahtar Kelimeler:
sınav YKS Yükseköğretim Kurumları Sınavı
