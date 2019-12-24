2019’u geride bırakmamıza sayılı günler kaldı. Bu yıl içerisinde birbirinden güzel oyunlar, oyuncuların beğenisine sunulmuştu. Death Stranding, Sekiro, Control, Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, CoD: Modern Warfare ve Disco Elysium gibi birbirinden güzel yapımları geride bıraktık. 2020 yılında ise oyuncuları daha büyük yapımlar bekliyor. PlayStation 4 ve Xbox One’ın ömrünü tamamlayacağı 2020 yılında, The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077 ve Resident Evil 3

gibi uzun zamandır beklenen yapımlar çıkışını gerçekleştirecek. Biz de sizler için; PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch platformlarına gelecek olan oyunları bir araya getirdik. İşte

karşınızda 2020’de çıkacak oyunlar. 2020’DE ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR TAM LİSTE



OCAK AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR



Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, Switch)

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training (Switch)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC (PS4, Xbox One)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion (PC)

Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)

The Blind Prophet (PC)

Through the Darkest of Times (PC)

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore (Switch)

Uragun (PC)

Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC)

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PC)

ŞUBAT AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR



Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, Xbox One)

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch)

Dreams (PS4)

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch)

Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)

Necronator: Dead Wrong (PC)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Overpass (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (PC, PS4)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One) MART AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR



Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Nioh 2 (PS4)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Switch)

Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)