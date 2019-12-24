Mynet Trend

2020’de çıkacak oyunlar

TEKNOLOJİ

Önümüzdeki yıl PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch sahiplerini birbirinden güzel yapımlar bekliyor.

2020’de çıkacak oyunlar

2019’u geride bırakmamıza sayılı günler kaldı. Bu yıl içerisinde birbirinden güzel oyunlar, oyuncuların beğenisine sunulmuştu. Death Stranding, Sekiro, Control, Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, CoD: Modern Warfare ve Disco Elysium gibi birbirinden güzel yapımları geride bıraktık. 2020 yılında ise oyuncuları daha büyük yapımlar bekliyor.

PlayStation 4 ve Xbox One’ın ömrünü tamamlayacağı 2020 yılında, The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077 ve Resident Evil 3
gibi uzun zamandır beklenen yapımlar çıkışını gerçekleştirecek.

Biz de sizler için; PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch platformlarına gelecek olan oyunları bir araya getirdik. İşte
karşınızda 2020’de çıkacak oyunlar.

2020’DE ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR TAM LİSTE

OCAK AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, Switch)
Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training (Switch)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)
Journey to the Savage Planet (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion (PC)
Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One)
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)
The Blind Prophet (PC)
Through the Darkest of Times (PC)
Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore (Switch)
Uragun (PC)
Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC)
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PC)

ŞUBAT AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, Xbox One)
Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch)
Dreams (PS4)
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch)
Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS VR)
Necronator: Dead Wrong (PC)
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Overpass (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Romance of The Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4)
Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (PC, PS4)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

MART AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One)
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Nioh 2 (PS4)
My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)
La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)
Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Switch)
Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

NİSAN AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
Gears Tactics ( PC)
Minecraft : Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox On e, Switch)
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto (Switch)
Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4)
Resident Evil 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch)

MAYIS AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
New World (PC)
The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)
Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

2020 İÇERİSİNDE ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch)
Bite The Bullet (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
Boundary (PC, PS4)
Broomstick League  (PC)
Bubble Bobble Friends 4 (Switch)
Cake Bash (PC)
Cloudpunk (PC)
Colt Canyon (PC)
Comanche (PC)
Dark Alliance (PC, consoles)
Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Days of War (PC)
Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Endzone: A World Apart (PC)
Everspace 2 (PC)
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
Godfall (PC, PS5)
Grounded (PC, Xbox One)
Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
Hellpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (PC)
Inertial Drift (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One)
Iron Harvest (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 1 Eylül
KungFu Kickball (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Monstrum 2 (PC)
Nine Witches: Family Disruption (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Omno (PC, PS4, Switch)
Ostranauts (PC)
Outriders (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC, Xbox One)
Phogs (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
Planet Coaster (PS4, Xbox One)
Port Royale 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Project Sakura Wars (PS4)
Reky (PC)
Relic Hunters Legend  (PC)
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Signs of the Sojourner (PC)
Spacebase Startopia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Spellbreak (PC, PS4)
Table Manners (PC)
Tell Me Why (PC, Xbox One)
The Complex (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
The Forgotten City (PC, Xbox One)
The Vale (PC)
Touch Type Tale (PC)
Warborn (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Warlander (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

