2026 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte tam liste...

Bu yıl 98'incisi düzenlenecek 2026 Oscar adayları Los Angeles’ta gerçekleşen törenle belli oldu. 15 Mart 2026 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunuculuğunu ABD’li talk şov sunucusu ve komedyen Conan O'Brien üstlenecek.

EN İYİ FİLM ADAYLARI

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN ADAYLARI

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

EN İYİ YABANCI FİLM DALINDA OSCAR'A ADAY FİLMLER

Brezilya: The Secret Agent

Fransa: It Was Just an Accident

Norveç: Sentimental Value

İspanya: Sirat

Tunus: The Voice of Hind Rajab

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

EN İYİ KADRO

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ ANİMASYON

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

EN İYİ KISA FİLM - CANLI AKSİYON

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

EN İYİ UZUN METRAJ BELGESEL

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

All Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

EN İYİ KURGU

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

EN İYİ SES

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners