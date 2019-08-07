Ağustos ayında hangi oyunlar çıkacak?

PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ve Nintendo Switch sahiplerini Ağustos ayında birbirinden güzel oyunlar bekliyor. Biz de Ağustos ayında çıkacak olan tüm oyunları çıkış tarihleri ile bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu ay hangi oyunlar bizleri bekliyor olacak?
- Collapsed (PC) – 1 Ağustos
- Forged of Blood (PC) – 1 Ağustos
- Lightstep Chronicles (PC) – 1 Ağustos
- Pandemic (Xbox One, Switch) – 1 Ağustos
- Hamsterdam (PC, Switch, Android, iOS) – 1 Ağustos
- Madden NFL 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2 Ağustos
- Dry Drowning (PC) – 2 Ağustos
- The Church in the Darkness (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2 Ağustos
- Silver Chains (PC) – 6 Ağustos
- DC Universe Online (Switch) – 6 Ağustos
- Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum (PC, Mobil) – 6 Ağustos
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 6 Ağustos
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 6 Ağustos
- The Forbidden Arts (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – 7 Ağustos
- Sudoku Universe (Switch) – 8 Ağustos
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Switch) – 8 Ağustos
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8 Ağustos
- Emberlight (PC) – 13 Ağustos
- Dicey Dungeons (PC) – 13 Ağustos
- Friday the 13th: The Game (Switch) – 13 Ağustos
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC) – 13 Ağustos
- Never Give Up (PC, Switch) – 13 Ağustos
- The Great Perhaps (PC) – 14 Ağustos
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Switch) – 14 Ağustos
- Ion Fury (PC) – 15 Ağustos
- Darq (PC) – 15 Ağustos
- Train Sim World 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 15 Ağustos
- Zeus Begins (PC) – 16 Ağustos
- Remnant: From the Ashes (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 20 Ağustos
- Hunt: Showdown (PC, Xbox One) – 20 Ağustos
- Rad (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 20 Ağustos
- Oninaki (PC, PS4, Switch) – 22 Ağustos
- Black Desert (PS4) – 22 Ağustos
- Super Dodgeball Beats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 22 Ağustos
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 Ağustos
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (PC) – 27 Ağustos
- World of Warcraft: Classic (PC) – 27 Ağustos
- Crystar (PS4) – 27 Ağustos
- Wreckfest (PS4, Xbox One) – 27 Ağustos
- Control (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 27 Ağustos
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey (PC) – 27 Ağustos
- Headspun (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 28 Ağustos
- Astral Chain (Switch) – 30 Ağustos
- Blair Witch (PC, Xbox One) – 30 Ağustos
- The Ninja Saviors – Return of the Warriors (PS4, Switch) – 30 Ağustos
- Root Letter: Last Answer (PS4, Switch) – 30 Ağustos
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers (Switch) – 30 Ağustos
- The Dark Pictures – Man of Medan (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 30 Ağustos
