Mutfakta çok işinize yarayacak 11 muazzam bilgi

Hayat, her zaman köşede bekleyen, sinir bozucu küçük bir aksilikle doludur ve mutfak da bunun bir parçasıdır. Makarna beklenmedik anda taşar, yumurtanın dibi tutar, parmaklar bir anda kesilir... Bu yemek pişirme felaketlerine mutfakta vakit geçiren her birey muhakkak denk gelir. Neyse ki sizi bu can sıkıcı durumlardan kurtarmanın en doğru yollarını bulduk.

Mutfağınızda kendinizi lüks bir restoranın şefi gibi hissetmeye ne dersiniz? Bahsedeceğimiz basit pratik yöntemler sayesinde artık mutfağınızda hataya yer kalmayacak!

1. Bu şekilde kesilen balığın ince kenarlarının yanmasını önlemek için balığın kenarlarını iç kısma toplayın.

2. Parmaklarınızı güvende tutmak için mısır koçanını kek kalıbına yerleştirin.

3. Haşlanmış yumurta kabuklarını mükemmel soymak için kaşık kullanın.

4. Sahanda yumurta yaparken tavaya bir buz küpü koyun. Eriyen buz yumurtaları saniyeler içinde pişirmeye yardımcı olacak ve her bir kısmı eşit şekilde pişecektir.

Life Hack!!!???? - If you have a hard time flipping fried eggs try this! - Put an ice cube in the pan with the eggs and cover with a clear lid. The ice cube makes steam quickly! Make sure the burner is on high enough to make the ice cube into steam! When the eggs are cooked as much as you want take the lid off. BOOM!???? Fried eggs without flipping them! You're welcome ???????? - - - #lifehack #egghacks#healthfoodhack #smarternotharder #yolkintact #savetheyolk #easyeggs #overeasyeggs #succesful #perfecteggs #successfulbreakfast #cookingwithice #fireandice #eggsforbreakfast #glutenfree #glutenfreeliving #glutenfreegoodness #foodisfuel #protein #steamy #yummy #solutions #trythis #trysomethingnew #checkitout #quickfood #glutenfreerecipes #healthymatters #enjoybreakfast #breakfastbuff

5. Domates salçasını bir kavanozun içinde bırakırsanız, kurur ve hızlı bir şekilde küflenir. Onun yerine bir buzlukta dondurun ve pişirirken ihtiyacınız olan kadar çıkarıp yemeğinize ekleyin.

6. Temizliği daha hızlı ve kolay hale getirmek için tepsilerinizi folyo ile sarabilirsiniz.

7. Süslü mutfak aletleriniz yoksa yumurtayı beyazından arındırmak için elinizi kullanabilirsiniz. Bu durumda yumurta sarısının kırılmadığından ve kabın içine yumurta kabuğu parçaları girmediğinden emin olursunuz.

8. Tatlı meyvelerin tadını çıkarmak istiyorsanız, yemeden önce buzdolabında bir süre baş aşağı tutun.

9. Soğutma rafınız yoksa turtaları soğutmak için kevgir kullanabilirsiniz.

10. Buharlı pişiriciniz yoksa, sadece bir tencere, bir kevgir ve bir kaç tahta kaşık kullanın. Bakın, oldu bu iş!

11. Kararmış muzları atmayın. Onları biraz sıkın ve dondurucuya kaldırın. Olgunlaşmış muzlar aşırı tatlıdır ve bu muzlar, dondurma yapmak için idealdir.


