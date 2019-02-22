Mutfakta çok işinize yarayacak 11 muazzam bilgi

Mutfağınızda kendinizi lüks bir restoranın şefi gibi hissetmeye ne dersiniz? Bahsedeceğimiz basit pratik yöntemler sayesinde artık mutfağınızda hataya yer kalmayacak!
1. Bu şekilde kesilen balığın ince kenarlarının yanmasını önlemek için balığın kenarlarını iç kısma toplayın.
2. Parmaklarınızı güvende tutmak için mısır koçanını kek kalıbına yerleştirin.
3. Haşlanmış yumurta kabuklarını mükemmel soymak için kaşık kullanın.
Use a spoon to peel the hot soft boiled egg http://schibboleth.com/two-soft-boiled-eggs-in-a-glass/ #makingsoftboiledeggs #softboiledeggs #softboiledegg #peeledsoftboiledegg #softboiledeggsandsoldiers #softboiledeggsrock #softboiledeggsrule #softboiledeggswithsoldiers #softboiledeggsforever #softboiledeggsuccess #softboiledeggsareyummy #softboiledeggsinaglass #softboiledegglover #softboiledeggwithsalt #oozingeggyolks #oozingegg #oozingeggs #oozingeggyolk #steamingeggs #steamedeggs #easypeeleggs #peelingeggs #peelingsoftboiledeggs
4. Sahanda yumurta yaparken tavaya bir buz küpü koyun. Eriyen buz yumurtaları saniyeler içinde pişirmeye yardımcı olacak ve her bir kısmı eşit şekilde pişecektir.
Life Hack!!!???? - If you have a hard time flipping fried eggs try this! - Put an ice cube in the pan with the eggs and cover with a clear lid. The ice cube makes steam quickly! Make sure the burner is on high enough to make the ice cube into steam! When the eggs are cooked as much as you want take the lid off. BOOM!???? Fried eggs without flipping them! You're welcome ???????? - - - #lifehack #egghacks#healthfoodhack #smarternotharder #yolkintact #savetheyolk #easyeggs #overeasyeggs #succesful #perfecteggs #successfulbreakfast #cookingwithice #fireandice #eggsforbreakfast #glutenfree #glutenfreeliving #glutenfreegoodness #foodisfuel #protein #steamy #yummy #solutions #trythis #trysomethingnew #checkitout #quickfood #glutenfreerecipes #healthymatters #enjoybreakfast #breakfastbuff
5. Domates salçasını bir kavanozun içinde bırakırsanız, kurur ve hızlı bir şekilde küflenir. Onun yerine bir buzlukta dondurun ve pişirirken ihtiyacınız olan kadar çıkarıp yemeğinize ekleyin.
No more wastage for me! Usually I buy the tomato paste sachets because otherwise I will always throw the rest of the jar out.. but they are definitely more expensive. This ice cube tray is from @colessupermarkets and holds 1 tablespoon perfectly ???? Once these are frozen I’ll pop them out of the tray and store in a container in the freezer ☺️ - - #zerowaste #zerofoodwaste #nowaste #nowastedfood #cooking #cook #food #hacks #foodhacks #cookinghacks #mumlife #singlemum #mummy #picoftheday #photooftheday #frugal #frugalliving #budget #budgeting #family
6. Temizliği daha hızlı ve kolay hale getirmek için tepsilerinizi folyo ile sarabilirsiniz.
Tuesday tip. . I thought I’d give you a tip today! . So whenever I cook using sheet pans, I always always always cover it in foil. . I still wash the sheet pans, but it makes cleanup so much easier! . Do you have any easy cooking hacks?? . #cookinghack #easycleanup #timesaver #tuesdaytip #kitchenhack
7. Süslü mutfak aletleriniz yoksa yumurtayı beyazından arındırmak için elinizi kullanabilirsiniz. Bu durumda yumurta sarısının kırılmadığından ve kabın içine yumurta kabuğu parçaları girmediğinden emin olursunuz.
8. Tatlı meyvelerin tadını çıkarmak istiyorsanız, yemeden önce buzdolabında bir süre baş aşağı tutun.
#kitchenhacks - turn the pineapple upside down in the fridge before you cut it! Why? All the sugar (fructose) settles at the bottom of the pineapple so you will have some really sweet pieces and some way to tart pieces! A quick flip upside down will even it all out! In other news: yes the pineapple is in between raw milk and bone broth... no the photo wasn't staged I am a total hippie...
9. Soğutma rafınız yoksa turtaları soğutmak için kevgir kullanabilirsiniz.
10. Buharlı pişiriciniz yoksa, sadece bir tencere, bir kevgir ve bir kaç tahta kaşık kullanın. Bakın, oldu bu iş!
11. Kararmış muzları atmayın. Onları biraz sıkın ve dondurucuya kaldırın. Olgunlaşmış muzlar aşırı tatlıdır ve bu muzlar, dondurma yapmak için idealdir.
When your bananas get all brown and a little soft they produce more natural sugar. The combination of these things make them undesirable to eat for most people but to avoid waste you can peel, break, and freeze them to use later as a natural sweetener or to make a delicious AIP ice cream alternative. Just mash the frozen bits with a little coco milk and cinnamon. #Aip #simpleaip #nowaste #health #nutrition #healthygut #Autoimmune #healing #cookinghacks
