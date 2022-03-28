MAGAZİN

Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta! 2022 Oscar adayları kimler? İşte en iyi film ve en iyi oyuncu adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana düzenlenen ve bu yıl 94. kez verilen Oscar Ödülleri için büyük bir heyecan yaşanıyor. Sinema dünyanın en prestijli ödülleri kabul edilen Oscar Ödülleri için Los Angeles Dolby Theatre'da geniş katılımlı görkemli bir tören düzenleniyor. 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni'ninde Amy Schumer, Regina Hall ve Wanda Sykes sunuculuk yapıyor. The Power of The Dog filmi 12 dalda, Dune filmi ise 10 dalda Oscara aday gösterilmişti.

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini buluyor. Geçen yıl koronavirüs nedeniyle sınırlı sayıda davetliyle gerçekleştirilen tören, bu sene ise pandemi öncesinde olduğu gibi yine geniş bir katılımla düzenleniyor. Oscar ödülleri, 23 dalda verilecek. The Power of the Dog adlı yapımın 12 adaylıkla dikkati çektiği ödüllere, Dune filmi 10, Belfast ve West Side Story filmleri de 7 dalda aday oldu.

OSCAR 2022 ADAYLARI KİMLER?

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından toplam 23 kategoride yarışacak filmler ve isimler duyurulmuştu. İşte 2022 Oscar adayları ve kategorileri.

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

the power of dog 2

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

the power of dog

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

dune

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ SES

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

EN İYİ, KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum

