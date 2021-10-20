Mynet Trend

  Son 20 yılın 'En İyi 100 dizisi' açıklandı! Zirevedeki yapım şaşırtmadı

Son 20 yılın ‘En İyi 100 dizisi’ açıklandı! Zirevedeki yapım şaşırtmadı

BBC Culture tarafından hazırlanan anketin sonucunda son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi. 43 ülkeden 200’den fazla televizyon uzmanının katılımıyla gerçekleştirilen ankette Amerikan suç draması The Wire, son 20 yılın en iyi dizisi seçilirken, ikinci sırada Mad Men ve üçüncü sırada Breaking Bad yer aldı.

43 ülkeden 200’de fazla televizyon uzmanının görüşlerini bildirdiği anket sonucunda devasa bir liste ortaya çıktı. 2000’li yıllarından başından günümüze kadar damga vuran 100 dizi listedeki yerlerini almayı başardı. BBC Culture tarafından derlenen listeye göre, Amerikan suç draması The Wire, son 21 yılın en iyi dizisi seçildi.

DRAMA DİZİLERİ DOMİNE ETTİ

Türkiye’de izlenme rekorları kıran ve tüm dünyada geniş bir hayran kitlesine ulaşan Game Of Thrones listeye beşinci olarak giriş yaptı. Geçtiğimiz yıl Netflix’te vizyona giren Queen’s Gambit kendine 100’üncü sırada yer buldu. BBC Culture’ın yaptığı ankete göre, ilk 10’da sadece iki komedi dizisi yer aldı. Listede ağırlıklı olarak drama dizileri göze çarptı.

İşte son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi;

  • The Wire (2002-2008)
  • Mad Men (2007-2015)
  • Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
  • Fleabag (2016-2019)
  • Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
  • I May Destroy You (2020)
  • The Leftovers (2014-2017)
  • The Americans (2013-2018)
  • The Office (UK) (2001-2003)
  • Succession (2018-)
  • BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
  • Six Feet Under (2001-2005)
  • Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
  • Atlanta (2016-)
  • Chernobyl (2019)
  • The Crown (2016-)
  • 30 Rock (2006-2013)
  • Deadwood (2004-2006)
  • Lost (2004-2010)
  • The Thick of It (2005-2012)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
  • Black Mirror (2011-)
  • Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
  • Veep (2012-2019)
  • Sherlock (2010-2017)
  • Watchmen (2019)
  • Line of Duty (2012-2021)
  • Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)
  • Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)
  • Girls (2012-2017)
  • True Detective (2014-2019)
  • Arrested Development (2003-2019)
  • The Good Wife (2009-2016)
  • The Bridge (2011-2018)
  • Fargo (2014-)
  • Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
  • Band of Brothers (2001)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)
  • The Office (US) (2005-2013)
  • Borgen (2010-2022)
  • Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)
  • Peep Show (2003-2015)
  • Money Heist (2017-2021)
  • Community (2009-2015)
  • The Good Fight (2017-)
  • Homeland (2011-2020)
  • Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)
  • Inside No 9 (2014-)
  • The Bureau (2015-)
  • Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)
  • Small Axe (2020)
  • This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)
  • Call My Agent! (2015-2020)
  • Happy Valley (2014-)
  • The Shield (2002-2008)
  • The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)
  • The Young Pope (2016)
  • Dark (2017-2020)
  • The Underground Railroad (2021)
  • House of Cards (2013-2018)
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
  • The Good Place (2016-2020)
  • Pose (2018-2021)
  • Detectorists (2014-2017)
  • Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)
  • Mare of Easttown (2021)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
  • Stranger Things (2016-)
  • 24 (2001-2010)
  • Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
  • Enlightened (2011-2013)
  • Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)
  • Planet Earth (2006)
  • Utopia (2013-2014)
  • Babylon Berlin (2017-)
  • Rick and Morty (2013-)
  • American Crime Story (2016-)
  • The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)
  • Mindhunter (2017-2019)
  • House (2004-2012)
  • OJ: Made in America (2016)
  • Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
  • Insecure (2016-2021)
  • Normal People (2020)
  • Narcos (2015-2017)
  • How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
  • The Comeback (2005-2014)
  • The OA (2016-2019)
  • Dexter (2006-2013)
  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)
  • Westworld (2016-)
  • Show Me a Hero (2015)
  • Treme (2010-2013)
  • Louie (2010-2015)
  • Luther (2010-2019)
  • Catastrophe (2015-2019)
  • Hannibal (2013-2015)
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)
  • Steven Universe (2013-2020)
  • The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
