Yutabilene aşk olsun! Görüntüsüyle şaşkına çeviren 10 sebze

08.05.2019 09:01

Bahçe işleriyle uğraşmak, ekilen tohumlardan mahsül almak hemen hemen herkesin keyif aldığı bir uğraştır ve son derece tatmin edicidir. Fakat bazı bahçıvanlar hedefi biraz fazla yükseltmişler, ve ortaya devasa sebze, meyveler çıkarmışlar.

Bir salatalığın ya da pancarın cüssenizin iki katı büyüklüğünde olabileceğini düşündünüz mü? Kafanızda canlandıramıyorsanız gelin, biz size kanıtlarla sunalım :)

1. Masallardaki dev çiçekleri andırsa da aslında o sadece bir marul

2. Hiç kafanızdan daha büyük bir pancar gördünüz mü?

3. Tüm aileye yetecek kapasitede patates

4. Armuta benzeyen dev su kabakları

5. Bu havuçlar nasıl saklanır ki? :)

6. Şaşkına çeviren bal kabağı

7. Güneşli havalarda imdadınıza koşacak, palmiye görünümlü pırasa

8. Alt tarafı bir tutam havuç :)

9. Gerektiğinde kendinizi kamufle etmenize yardımcı olacak bir karalahana

10. Ablamızın tam da boyuna göre bir hıyar

11. Peki bu amcamızın dev soğana karşı gösterdiği o sevgi...

