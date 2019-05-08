Yutabilene aşk olsun! Görüntüsüyle şaşkına çeviren 10 sebze

Bir salatalığın ya da pancarın cüssenizin iki katı büyüklüğünde olabileceğini düşündünüz mü? Kafanızda canlandıramıyorsanız gelin, biz size kanıtlarla sunalım :)
@saintjosephacres has great produce. Check out this #beet!!! #organic #giantbeet #farmersmarket #organicproduce #eatlocal #willamettevalley #mcminnville #giantvegetables #eatyourveggies #food #oregon #oregongrown #goldenbeet #justbeetit #rootvegetables #oregonlove #produce #vegetable #giant #itsbiggerthanmyhead
Just relaxing with my giant Zucca gourds. Yes one has a bow tie on!! They took down the arch they were growing on! I think I'll dry them and turn them into patio lights like me birdhouse gourds or Russian nesting dolls!! #gourds #giantgourd #zuccagourd #bakercreekheirloomseeds #myfriend #growyourown #giantveggies #giantvegetables #gardening #backyardgardening #farmtofork @bakercreekseeds
FRIDAY UPDATE! Leo and Jordyn lookin’ fine in the glow of a September evening. He gained a little bit this week but not too much, his plant part is mostly toast and I’m too busy with the new market and apple harvest to baby him anymore. ???? that his few green leaves and another month means a bit more on the scale. DAP 80 ##1586lyons #giantpumpkin #jordynaddedforperspective #atlanticgiant #pumpkin #pumpkinpatch #farm #fun #fall #abbotsford #fraservalley #annualfarmervswifepumpkingrowingcontest
