Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle geçen yıl izleyicilerin ve ödül adaylarının olmadığı Los Angeles'taki Staples Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenen 72. Emmy Ödül Töreni video konferans şeklinde gerçekleştirilmişti. Sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel ve Staples Center’ın üstlendiği ödül töreni bu yılda koronavirüs pandemisi önlemleriyle gerçekleştirilecek. 73. Emmy Ödülleri’nin 19 Eylül 2021 Pazar günü yayınlanacağı açıklandı.
Amerika Birleşik Devletleri’nde “Televizyonun Oscarları” olarak nitelendirilen Emmy Ödülleri’nden sürpriz geldi. 2021 Gündüz Kuşağı Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı ve törenin 25 Haziran 2021 tarihinde yapılacağı duyuruldu.
EN İYİ DİZİ
- The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
- Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- General Hospital (ABC)
- The Young and the Restless (CBS)
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ
- The Bay (Popstar TV)
- Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)
- A House Divided (UMC)
- Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
EN İYİ YARIŞMA
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- Let’s Make a Deal
- The Price Is Right
- Wheel of Fortune
EN İYİ HUKUK PROGRAMI
- Caught in Providence
- Divorce Court
- Judge Judy
- Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
- The People’s Court
EN İYİ SABAH PROGRAMI
- CBS Sunday Morning
- Good Morning America
- Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
- Today Show
EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW
- The 3rd Hour of TODAY
- GMA3: What You Need to Know
- Red Table Talk
- Red Table Talk: The Estefans
- Tamron Hall
EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
EN İYİ EĞLENCE HABER PROGRAMI
- Access Hollywood
- E!’s Daily Pop
- Entertainment Tonight
- Extra
- Inside Edition
GÜNDÜZ KUŞAĞI ÖZEL PROGRAMI
- 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
- 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
- David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)
- Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
- Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery ve Science Channel)
KURGUSAL OLMAYAN PRPOGRAM
- Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)
- Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
- I Am Patrick (CBN)
- The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)
- Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)
- Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)
- TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
EN İYİ TANITIM ANONSU
- The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)
- The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
- Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)
- Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
- Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
- Marla Adams -The Young and the Restless (CBS)
- Tamara Braun- Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- Carolyn Hennesy -General Hospital (ABC)
- Briana Henry - General Hospital (ABC)
- Courtney Hope - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
- Darin Brooks -The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
- Max Gail - General Hospital (ABC)
- Bryton James - The Young and the Restless (CBS)
- Jeff Kober - General Hospital (ABC)
- James Patrick Stuart -General Hospital (ABC)
EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU
- Tahj Bellow -General Hospital (ABC)
- Victoria Konefal -Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- Alyvia Alyn Lind -The Young and the Restless (CBS)
- Katelyn MacMullen -General Hospital (ABC)
- Sydney Mikayla -General Hospital (ABC)
EN İYİ KONUK OYUNCU
- Kim Delaney -General Hospital (ABC)
- George DelHoyo -Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- Briana Lane -General Hospital (ABC)
- Cady McClain -Days of Our Lives (NBC)
- Victoria Platt -Days of Our Lives (NBC)
EN İYİ YEMEK PROGRAMI SUNUCUSU
- Valerie Bertinelli-Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
- Giada De Laurentiis- Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
- Edward Delling-Williams-Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)
- Ina Garten-Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
- Sophia Roe-Counter Space (Vice TV)
- Michael Symon-Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)
EN İYİ YARIŞMA SUNUCUSU
- Wayne Brady-Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
- Steve Harvey-Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
- Alfonso Ribeiro-Catch 21 (Game Show Network)
- Pat Sajak-Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
- Alex Trebek-Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW SUNUCUSU
- Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan- Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
- Tamron Hall-Tamron Hall
- Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade-Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)
- Larry King-Larry King Now (Ora TV)
- Rachael Ray-Rachael Ray
- Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes-GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
- Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U SUNUCUSU
- Drew Barrymore- The Drew Barrymore Show
- Kelly Clarkson- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Sean Evans- Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)
- Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
- Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest- Live with Kelly and Ryan
