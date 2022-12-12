2023 Altın Küre (Golden Globes) adayları belli oldu! The Banshees of Inisherin filmi 8 dalda aday gösterildi

Sinema dünyası için Oscar’dan sonraki en prestijli, dizi dünyası için ise Emmy'den sonraki en prestijli ödül olan 2023 Altın Küre'nin adayları, George Lopez ve Mayan Lopez tarafından NBC'nin Today programında açıklandı.
Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) tarafından verilecek ödüller 10 Ocak 2023’te Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
Donald Glover, Atlanta
-Bill Hader, Barry
-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
-Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
-Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
-Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
-Jean Smart, Hacks
-Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
-Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
-Diego Luna, Andor
-Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
-Adam Scott, Severance
-Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
-Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
-Julia Garner, Ozark
-Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
-Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
-Taron Egerton, Black Bird
-Colin Firth, The Staircase
-Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
-Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
-Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
-Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
-Lily James, Pam and Tommy
-Julia Roberts, Gaslit
-Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
-Better Call Saul
-The Crown
-House of the Dragon
-Ozark
-Severance
-Black Bird
-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Pam and Tommy
-The Dropout
-The White Lotus: Sicily
-Abbott Elementary
-The Bear
-Hacks
-Only Murders in the Building
-Wednesday
-Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
-Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
-Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
-Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
-F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
-Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
-Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
-Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
-Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
-Babylon
-The Banshees of Inisherin
-Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Triangle of Sadness
-Avatar: The Way of Water
-Elvis
-The Fabelmans
-Tár
-Top Gun: Maverick
-RRR (Hindistan)
-All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanca)
-Argentina, 1985 (Arjantin)
-Close (Belçika)
-Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)
-Todd Field, Tár
-Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Sarah Polley, Women Talking
-“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
-“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
-“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
-“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
-“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
-Diego Calva, Babylon
-Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-Adam Driver, White Noise
-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
-Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
-Margot Robbie, Babylon
-Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
-Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
-Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
-Inu-Oh
-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
-Turning Red
-Austin Butler, Elvis
-Brendan Fraser, The Whale
-Hugh Jackman, The Son
-Bill Nighy, Living
-Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
-Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
-Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
-Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
-John Williams, The Fabelmans
-Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin