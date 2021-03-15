93. Oscar Ödülleri Adayları açıklandı

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Oscar ödüllerine kimlerin ve hangi filmlerin aday olacağı bugün belli açıklandı.
Akademi'nin dağıttığı ödüllerde adayları Priyanka Chopra Jonas ve Nick Jonas açıkladı.
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Maria Bakalova - Borat
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Da 5 Blood
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
Trial of the Chicago 7
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum