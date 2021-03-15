MAGAZİN

  4. 93. Oscar Ödülleri Adayları açıklandı

15.03.2021 15:52 | Son Güncelleme:
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı. İşte 25 Nisan 2021'de Kaliforniya'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak olan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri adayları listesi...

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Oscar ödüllerine kimlerin ve hangi filmlerin aday olacağı bugün belli açıklandı.

Akademi'nin dağıttığı ödüllerde adayları Priyanka Chopra Jonas ve Nick Jonas açıkladı.

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Maria Bakalova - Borat

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

En İyi Film Müziği

Da 5 Blood

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

En İyi Sinematografi

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Animasyon Film

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaund of the Sheep Movie

Onward

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

En İyi Yönetmen

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

En İyi Film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

