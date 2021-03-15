93. Oscar Ödülleri Adayları açıklandı

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Oscar ödüllerine kimlerin ve hangi filmlerin aday olacağı bugün belli açıklandı.

Akademi'nin dağıttığı ödüllerde adayları Priyanka Chopra Jonas ve Nick Jonas açıkladı.

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Maria Bakalova - Borat

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

En İyi Film Müziği

Da 5 Blood

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal



En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

En İyi Sinematografi

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Animasyon Film

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaund of the Sheep Movie