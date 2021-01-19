İki Netflix ailesi karşı karşıya! Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access) “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) “Ozark” (Netflix) “Perry Mason” (HBO) “This Is Us” (NBC)

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX) Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix) Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC) Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu) Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

“Better Things” (FX) “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) “Mom” (CBS) “Pen15” (Hulu) “Ramy” (Hulu) “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

EN İYİ TV FİLMİ

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (LİMİTLİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)