  İki Netflix ailesi karşı karşıya! Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu

İki Netflix ailesi karşı karşıya! Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu

19.01.2021 08:59
İki Netflix ailesi karşı karşıya! Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu

Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri olarak adlandırılan Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu. 26. Critics' Choice Awards’da The Crown ve Ozark, altı adaylık alarak zirvede yer aldı. İşte tüm adaylar...

Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu! 26. Critics' Choice Awards (Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri) kategori ve adayları duyuruldu. The Crown ve Ozark, altı adaylık alarak zirvede yer alırken yayıncı sıralamasında 26 adaylık alan Netflix zirvede yer aldı. Onu 22 adaylıkla HBO takip etti.

Taye Diggs'in sunacağı ödül töreni 7 Mart Pazar gecesi düzenlenecek ve The CW’da yayınlanacak. Critics’ Choice Ödülleri'nin sinema adayları 7 Şubat’ta duyurulacak.

EN İYİ DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Perry Mason” (HBO)
“This Is Us” (NBC)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)
Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)
John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)
Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)
Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

EN İYİ KOMEDİ

“Better Things” (FX)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“Mom” (CBS)
“Pen15” (Hulu)
“Ramy” (Hulu)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)
Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)
Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)
Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)
Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)
Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“Mrs. America” (FX)
“Normal People” (Hulu)
“The Plot Against America” (HBO)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)
“The Undoing” (HBO)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

EN İYİ TV FİLMİ

“Bad Education” (HBO)
“Between the World and Me” (HBO)
“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)
“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)
“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (LİMİTLİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)
Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)
Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)
Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (LİMİTLİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)
Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (LİMİTLİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)
Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)
John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (LİMİTLİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)
Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)
Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

EN İYİ TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ÖZEL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)
“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)
“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)
“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)
“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)
“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

EN İYİ KISA FORM

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)
“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)
“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)
“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)
“Reno 911!” (Quibi)
“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

