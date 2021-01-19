İki Netflix ailesi karşı karşıya! Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu

Critics Choice Ödülleri 2021 adayları belli oldu! 26. Critics' Choice Awards (Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Ödülleri) kategori ve adayları duyuruldu. The Crown ve Ozark, altı adaylık alarak zirvede yer alırken yayıncı sıralamasında 26 adaylık alan Netflix zirvede yer aldı. Onu 22 adaylıkla HBO takip etti.
Taye Diggs'in sunacağı ödül töreni 7 Mart Pazar gecesi düzenlenecek ve The CW’da yayınlanacak. Critics’ Choice Ödülleri'nin sinema adayları 7 Şubat’ta duyurulacak.
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Perry Mason” (HBO)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)
Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)
Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)
John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)
Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)
Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Better Things” (FX)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“Mom” (CBS)
“Pen15” (Hulu)
“Ramy” (Hulu)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)
Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)
Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)
Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)
Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)
Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)
Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“Mrs. America” (FX)
“Normal People” (Hulu)
“The Plot Against America” (HBO)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)
“The Undoing” (HBO)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
“Bad Education” (HBO)
“Between the World and Me” (HBO)
“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)
“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)
“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)
John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)
Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)
Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)
Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)
Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)
Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)
Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)
Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)
John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)
Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)
Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)
Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)
Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)
“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)
“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)
“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)
“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)
“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)
“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)
“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)
“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)
“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)
“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)
“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)
“Reno 911!” (Quibi)
“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)
