Medeniyetten uzaklaşıp ormanda yaşamaya başladı… Paylaştığı fotoğraf olay yarattı

16.01.2019 10:34

Avustralya'da yaşayan sosyal medya fenomeni "Freelee the Banana Girl" modern yaşamdan sıkılıp ormanda yaşamaya karar verdi. Güney Amerika ormanlarına giden ve buradan sosyal medya hesabından paylaşımlar yapan genç kadının son paylaştığı fotoğraf takipçilerini ikiye böldü.

Medeniyetten uzaklaşıp ormanda yaşamaya başladı… Paylaştığı fotoğraf olay yarattı

Modern yaşamdan uzaklaşma kararı alan ve 300.000’i aşkın takipçisine Güney Amerika’daki ormanlardan paylaşımlarda bulunan Avustralyalı “Freelee the Banana Gir”‘ün son paylaşımları olay yarattı. Makyaj yapmayı bıraktığını, artık giysi giymediğini söyleyen ve bu sayede mutluluğa ulaştığını söyleyen genç kadın güzellik anlayışının da değiştiğini söyledi.

Avustralyalı genç kadının son paylaşımı ise takipçilerini adeta ikiye böldü… Ormanda yaşadığı süre boyunca istenmeyen tüylerini kesmediğini ve bu haliyle kendini sevdiğini söyleyen genç kadın bu sayede mutluluğunun arttığını söyledi.

most of my life ive been pretending. not being. not fully living. the pretend me was safe, familiar, acceptable. culturally compatible. the true me was gross, inadequate, undesirable. i would show others who i thought they wanted to see. rather than who I actually was. at 12 i learned my new leg and armpit hair was disgusting, unhygienic, and unacceptable so I stripped it off and pretended i didn't grow any. apparently men didn't like a natural 'pussy' so i painfully removed that hair too and pretended i hadn't hit puberty yet. i learned that a flat chest was unfeminine so i wore restrictive padded bras and got breast implants, pretending to be a 'real' woman. my freckles and pimples were a defect so i pretended to have 'flawless' skin by concealing it in corporate chemicals. my character lines were ugly and old so i had dangerous face treatments to pretend to be younger than i was... so much pain. both physically and emotionally. so much time wasted. everyday I would pretend, pretend, pretend... but never attend, as me. then one day I learned id been lied to. that I was just a puppet for profit. that to live in a perpetual state of pretending wasn't actually living. I learned that this life isn't a never ending rehearsal. it's the real fucking deal and it was time I brought the real fucking me. #gofreeyourself

Takipçilerinin de aynısını yapmasını isteyen genç kadın, “12 yaşımdan beri bana bacak ve koltukaltındaki kılların iğrenç ve pis olduğu söylendi. Bunun kabul edilemez olduğunu düşünüp onları hep kestim. Fakat artık bu işe son verdim ve artık onları benimsiyorum” dedi.

Genç kadının yaptığı paylaşım takipçilerini ikiye böldü… Çok sayıda takipçisi Avustralyalı blogger’ı destekleyerek kararından dolayı tebrik ederken çok sayıda Instagram kullanıcısı genç kadının bu kararını sert bir dille eleştirdi.

medeniyet orman avustralya paylaşım freelee the banana girl MAKYAJ

