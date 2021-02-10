Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta! Kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı

All In: The Fight for Democracy Boys State Collective Crip Camp Dick Johnson Is Dead Gunda MLK/FBI The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Notturno The Painter and the Thief 76 Days Time The Truffle Hunters Welcome to Chechnya

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj

Birds of Prey

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Turntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break – Giving Voice

Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Rain Song – Minari

Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True – Mulan

Free – The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Green – Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7