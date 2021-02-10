Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta! Kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı

Oscar Ödülleri bu sene koronavirüs pandemisi nedeniyle şubat ayı yerine nisan ayına ertelendi. 93. Akademi Ödülleri’nin dokuz kategorisi için kısaltılmış aday listeleri açıklandı. Böylece En İyi Uluslararası Film kategorisinde son 15’e kalan filmler belli oldu.
Şekillenmeye başlayan Oscar Ödülleri yarışında açıklanan kısaltılmış aday listelerinde En İyi Uluslararası Film, En İyi Belgesel, En İyi Kısa Film ve En İyi Görsel Efekt gibi dallar yer alıyor. En İyi Uluslararası Film kategorisinde, bu kez 10 değil 15 finalist seçildi.
Kısa film kategorilerine geldiğimizde live-action adayları arasında Pedro Almodóvar’ın Tilda Swinton’lı kısası The Human Voice ön plana çıkarken, animasyon tarafından Disney’in eşcinsel bir ana karakteri olan ilk filmi olmasıyla dikkat çeken Pixar yapımı Out finalistler arasında yer aldı.
93’üncü Oscar Ödülleri kısaltılmış listeler
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Birds of Prey
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami…
Pinocchio
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Turntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy
See What You’ve Done – Belly of the Beast
Wuhan Flu – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Never Break – Giving Voice
Make It Work – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Rain Song – Minari
Show Me Your Soul – Mr. Soul!
Loyal Brave True – Mulan
Free – The One and Only Ivan
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Green – Sound of Metal
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Birds of Prey
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya
