Son Dakika: 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazanan isimler belli oldu (93. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kimler kazandı?)

ADAYLAR Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of Chicago 7

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

ADAYLAR

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

ADAYLAR

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

EN İYİ FİLM ULUSLARARASI

Another Round (Danimarka)

ADAYLAR

Another Round (Danimarka)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)

Collective (Romanya)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

ADAYLAR

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Hillbilly Elegy

Emma

Mank

Pinocchio

EN İYİ SES

Sound of Metal

ADAYLAR

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

ADAYLAR

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

EN İYİ BELGESEL

My Octopus Teacher

ADAYLAR

Collective

Time

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Two Distant Strangers

ADAYLAR

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul

ADAYLAR

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaund of the Sheep Movie

Onward

