Son Dakika: 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazanan isimler belli oldu (93. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kimler kazandı?)

Son dakika haberine göre Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93. kez verilen Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu. Salgına rağmen, test ve sosyal mesafe önlemleri alınarak yüz yüze yapılan 93. Oscar Ödülleri töreni, Los Angeles’taki iki ayrı mekanda düzenlendi. İşte herkesin merakla beklediği 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar listesi...

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerini buluyor. Sinema dünyanın en prestijli ödülleri kabul edilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl pek çok ödül töreni salgın nedeniyle sanal sahnede ve uzaktan bağlantı yoluyla yapılırken, yüz yüze bir etkinlik olarak düzenlendi. Pandemi dolayısıyla iki ay gecikmeli olarak yapılan 93. Oscar Ödülleri töreni, test ve sosyal mesafe önlemleri alınarak Los Angeles’taki iki ayrı mekanda gerçekleştiriliyor: Ödül töreninin geleneksel evi Dolby Tiyatrosu ve Union Garı. Resmi olarak bir sunucusu olmayan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri töreninde kırmızı halı geçidinin ardından sinema dünyasının en iyileri açıklanıyor.

İşte 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları...

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

ADAYLAR
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Emerald Fennell-Promising Young Woman

ADAYLAR
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

ADAYLAR
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

ADAYLAR
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

EN İYİ FİLM ULUSLARARASI

Another Round (Danimarka)

ADAYLAR
Another Round (Danimarka)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

ADAYLAR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio

EN İYİ SES

Sound of Metal

ADAYLAR
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

ADAYLAR
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

EN İYİ BELGESEL

My Octopus Teacher

ADAYLAR
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Two Distant Strangers

ADAYLAR
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul

ADAYLAR
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward

Anahtar Kelimeler:
Amerika
