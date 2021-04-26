Son Dakika: 2021 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazanan isimler belli oldu (93. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kimler kazandı?)

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerini buluyor. Sinema dünyanın en prestijli ödülleri kabul edilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl pek çok ödül töreni salgın nedeniyle sanal sahnede ve uzaktan bağlantı yoluyla yapılırken, yüz yüze bir etkinlik olarak düzenlendi. Pandemi dolayısıyla iki ay gecikmeli olarak yapılan 93. Oscar Ödülleri töreni, test ve sosyal mesafe önlemleri alınarak Los Angeles’taki iki ayrı mekanda gerçekleştiriliyor: Ödül töreninin geleneksel evi Dolby Tiyatrosu ve Union Garı. Resmi olarak bir sunucusu olmayan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri töreninde kırmızı halı geçidinin ardından sinema dünyasının en iyileri açıklanıyor.
İşte 93. Oscar Ödülleri'nin kazananları...
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
ADAYLAR
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell-Promising Young Woman
ADAYLAR
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
ADAYLAR
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
ADAYLAR
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Another Round (Danimarka)
ADAYLAR
Another Round (Danimarka)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
ADAYLAR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound of Metal
ADAYLAR
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
ADAYLAR
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
My Octopus Teacher
ADAYLAR
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Two Distant Strangers
ADAYLAR
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Soul
ADAYLAR
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward
