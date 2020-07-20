MAGAZİN
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. MAGAZİN
  3. Dizi
  4. Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi dizilerin yeni bölümleri ve filmler yayınlanacak?

Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi dizilerin yeni bölümleri ve filmler yayınlanacak?

DİZİ HABERLERİ  | 20.07.2020 10:18 | Son Güncelleme

Kapanması tartışmaları süren Netflix Türkiye hesabının Ağustos ayında hangi filmler ve diziler yayımlanacağı merak konusu oldu. İşte Netflix Ağustos ayı dizi ve film listesi!

Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi dizilerin yeni bölümleri ve filmler yayınlanacak?

Netflix Türkiye hesabının kapanacağı konusu günlerdir gündemimizden düşmüyor. Sosyal medyada Netflix'in kapanmaması için neredeyse hergün gündem oluşturularak tepki veren vatandaşlar, şimdi de Ağustos ayında Netflix kapanırsa hangi dizi ve filmleri kaçıracağını merak etmeye başladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos ayı programı belli oldu mu? İşte Ağustos ayında Netflix'te yayımlanacak dizi ve filmlerin listesi!

Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi diziler ve filmler var?

Ağustos ayına çok kısa bir zaman kalmasına rağmen,1 Ağustos 2020 Cumartesi'den itibaren Netflix'te yayınlanacak olan dizi ve filmler açıklandı. Dünyada ençok izlenen dizi ve film platformu olarak bilinen Netflix Ağustos ayı için programını açıkladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos programında yine yeni diziler hayatımıza girerken, takip edilen dizilerin de toplu olarak bölümleri yayınlanacak.

Netflix 2020 Ağustos program listesi

Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Black Heart – 1. Sezon (2014)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Sezon 1)
Casper (1995)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 Sezon)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Godzilla (1998)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
Hitch (2005)
Hogie the Globehopper (Sezon 1)

Jarhead (2005)
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)
Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)
Open Sezon (2006)
QB1: Beyond the Lights (Sezon 1)
Ramayan (Sezon 1)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Romeo Must Die (2000)

Salt (2010)
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Stuart Little (1999

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
The Interview (2014)
The Pianist (2002)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Twister (1996)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Vroomiz (Sezon 1)

Netflix 2 Ağustos'ta yayımlanacak dizi ve filmler listesi

Skins (7 Sezon)

Netflix 4 Ağustos'ta yayımlanacak dizi ve filmler listesi

Dino Hunt (Sezon 1)
Paranormal Survivor (Sezon 1)

Netflix 5 Ağustos'ta yayımlanacak dizi ve filmler listesi

Enemigo íntimo (Sezon 1)
Ever After High (5 Sezon) – Netflix Original – Potentially renewed.

Netflix 13 Ağustos'ta yayımlanacak dizi ve filmler listesi

Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles (Sezon 1)

Netflix 15 Ağustos'ta yayımlanacak dizi ve filmler listesi

Buddha (Sezon 1)
Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (Sezon 1)

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Limitini kendin belirleyebildiğin MaxiPara KartLimitini kendin belirleyebildiğin MaxiPara Kart
Bay Yanlış'ta kıskançlık krizi!Bay Yanlış'ta kıskançlık krizi!
Acun'a değen yaşıyor! İşte ünlü ettiği isimlerAcun'a değen yaşıyor! İşte ünlü ettiği isimler
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Tepki çeken Ayasofya sözleri: Camide fahişe olur mu?

Tepki çeken Ayasofya sözleri: Camide fahişe olur mu?

Sokak ortasındaki iğrenç olayda yeni gelişme!

Sokak ortasındaki iğrenç olayda yeni gelişme!

MasterChef Türkiye'de Acun Ilıcalı sürprizi! Yarışmacıyı öğrenince stüdyoya girdi

MasterChef Türkiye'de Acun Ilıcalı sürprizi! Yarışmacıyı öğrenince stüdyoya girdi

Çilingiroğlu'ndan sert sözler: Be kuş beyinli yaratık

Çilingiroğlu'ndan sert sözler: Be kuş beyinli yaratık

Cesetleri su kuyusunda bulunmuştu! İtiraf ettiler

Cesetleri su kuyusunda bulunmuştu! İtiraf ettiler

Fenerbahçe'ye mesaj: Geçmiş olsun

Fenerbahçe'ye mesaj: Geçmiş olsun

İlginizi Çekebilir

En çok tercih edilen ekmek yapma makineleri

En çok tercih edilen ekmek yapma makineleri

Yayında olay görüntü! 'Şeyh' yalanıyla kadını boşatıp...

Yayında olay görüntü! 'Şeyh' yalanıyla kadını boşatıp...

En ekonomik dizüstü – laptop modelleri

En ekonomik dizüstü – laptop modelleri

Herkes o film karakterini merak etti!

Herkes o film karakterini merak etti!

La Casa De Papel 5. sezon ne zaman başlıyor?

La Casa De Papel 5. sezon ne zaman başlıyor?

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Sen Çal Kapımı 3. yeni bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Serkan'dan Eda'ya uyarı: Bunun bir oyun olduğunu unutma!

Bunun bir oyun olduğunu unutma

Tolga Sarıtaş ve Ayça Ayşin Turan Arıza dizisinde buluştu! İşte Arıza dizisi oyuncu kadrosu

İşte ekranların yeni ikilisi!

Bay Yanlış 4. bölüm izle! Bay Yanlış son bölümde neler oldu? Bay Yanlış 5. yeni bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı!

Bay Yanlış'ta kıskançlık krizi!

Seda Bakan kararını verdi! Mucize Doktor'a dahil oldu

Sonunda o dizide karar kıldı!

Çatı Katı Aşk 3. yeni bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı mı? Çatı Katı Aşk oyuncuları kimler? Çatı Katı Aşk 2. son bölüm izle!

Çatı Katı Aşk'ta ortalık fena karıştı!

Bay Yanlış 4. bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Özgür ve Ezgi Göcek'te ıssız adaya düşüyor! Bay Yanlış yeni bölümde neler olacak?

Bay Yanlış'ta ıssız adaya düşüyorlar!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.