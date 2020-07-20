Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi dizilerin yeni bölümleri ve filmler yayınlanacak?

Netflix Türkiye hesabının kapanacağı konusu günlerdir gündemimizden düşmüyor. Sosyal medyada Netflix'in kapanmaması için neredeyse hergün gündem oluşturularak tepki veren vatandaşlar, şimdi de Ağustos ayında Netflix kapanırsa hangi dizi ve filmleri kaçıracağını merak etmeye başladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos ayı programı belli oldu mu? İşte Ağustos ayında Netflix'te yayımlanacak dizi ve filmlerin listesi!
Ağustos ayına çok kısa bir zaman kalmasına rağmen,1 Ağustos 2020 Cumartesi'den itibaren Netflix'te yayınlanacak olan dizi ve filmler açıklandı. Dünyada ençok izlenen dizi ve film platformu olarak bilinen Netflix Ağustos ayı için programını açıkladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos programında yine yeni diziler hayatımıza girerken, takip edilen dizilerin de toplu olarak bölümleri yayınlanacak.
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Black Heart – 1. Sezon (2014)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Sezon 1)
Casper (1995)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chernobyl Diaries (2012)
Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 Sezon)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Godzilla (1998)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
Hitch (2005)
Hogie the Globehopper (Sezon 1)
Jarhead (2005)
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)
Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)
Open Sezon (2006)
QB1: Beyond the Lights (Sezon 1)
Ramayan (Sezon 1)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Romeo Must Die (2000)
Salt (2010)
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Stuart Little (1999
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
The Interview (2014)
The Pianist (2002)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Twister (1996)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Vroomiz (Sezon 1)
Skins (7 Sezon)
Dino Hunt (Sezon 1)
Paranormal Survivor (Sezon 1)
Enemigo íntimo (Sezon 1)
Ever After High (5 Sezon) – Netflix Original – Potentially renewed.
Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles (Sezon 1)
Buddha (Sezon 1)
Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (Sezon 1)
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum