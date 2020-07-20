Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi dizilerin yeni bölümleri ve filmler yayınlanacak?

Netflix Türkiye hesabının kapanacağı konusu günlerdir gündemimizden düşmüyor. Sosyal medyada Netflix'in kapanmaması için neredeyse hergün gündem oluşturularak tepki veren vatandaşlar, şimdi de Ağustos ayında Netflix kapanırsa hangi dizi ve filmleri kaçıracağını merak etmeye başladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos ayı programı belli oldu mu? İşte Ağustos ayında Netflix'te yayımlanacak dizi ve filmlerin listesi!

Netflix'te Ağustos ayında hangi diziler ve filmler var?

Ağustos ayına çok kısa bir zaman kalmasına rağmen,1 Ağustos 2020 Cumartesi'den itibaren Netflix'te yayınlanacak olan dizi ve filmler açıklandı. Dünyada ençok izlenen dizi ve film platformu olarak bilinen Netflix Ağustos ayı için programını açıkladı. Netflix 2020 Ağustos programında yine yeni diziler hayatımıza girerken, takip edilen dizilerin de toplu olarak bölümleri yayınlanacak.

Netflix 2020 Ağustos program listesi

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Black Heart – 1. Sezon (2014)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Sezon 1)

Casper (1995)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 Sezon)