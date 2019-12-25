Nintendo, Nintendo Switch oyunları için düğmeye bastı

Mynet Trend
Nintendo, Wii U ile kaybettiği kanın fazlasını hibrit konsolu Switch ile geri kazanmayı başarmıştı. Özel oyunlarının yanında 3. parti firmalardan da desteğini alan Switch, her geçen gün genişleyen kütüphanesi ile bir oyun canavarı haline dönüşmeye devam ediyor.

Indie yapımlar için bulunmaz bir nimet olan Switch, yüksek oyun fiyatları ile çok eleştirilmişti. Bugün ise Nintendo
cephesinden yeni yıl hediyesi diyebileceğimiz indirimler geldi. eShop’ta yapılan indirimler neredeyse yüzde 70’e kadar varıyor diyebiliriz.

İndirime giren oyunlar arasında Ape Out, Bastın, Axiom Verge, Dead by Daylight, L.A. Noire, Hotline Miami Collection ve The Messenger gibi mutlaka oynamanız gereken yapımlar yer alıyor.

Biz de sizler için indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasından hangileri hoşunuza gidecek?

İNDİRİME GİREN NİNTENDO SWİTCH OYUNLARI

A Hole New World – $2.99
Another World – $3.99
Ape Out – $7.49
Aqua Kitty UDX – $3.59
Armello – $7.99
A Robot Named Fight – $0.99
Astro Duel Deluxe – $0.79 )
Atelier Lydie & Suelle – $35.99
Atelier Ryza – $53.99
Away: Journey to the Unexpected – $8.99
xiom Verge – $7.99
Bastion – $2.99
Batman: The Enemy Within – $4.94
Batman: The Telltale Series – $4.94
Battery Jam – $2.99
Black The Fall – $4.99
Blazing Chrome – $8.49
Bleed – $3.59
Bleed 2 – $4.49
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King – $7.49
Bomb Chicken – $7.49
Bomber Crew – $4.49
Bridge Constructor Portal – $7.49
Broforce – $3.74
Chasm – $9.99
Cities: Skylines – $15.99
Clustertruck – $4.95
Crossing Souls – $7.49
Crypt of the NecroDancer – $3.99
Cube Creator X – $12.99
Dark Devotion – $13.99
Dead by Daylight – $29.99
Death Road to Canada – $7.49
Death Squared – $5.39
Deemo – $14.99
Defunct – $0.49
Degrees of Separation – $1.99
Detention – $6.49
Dimension Drive – $1.94
Dokuro – $4.49
Drawful 2 – $3.99
Enter the Gungeon – $7.49
Fast RMX – $13.99
Feudal Alloy – $8.49
Forgotton Anne – $7.99
For The King – $12.49
Gal-Gun 2 – $17.99
Garage – $4.50
Gato Roboto – $3.99
Gear.Club Unlimited – $8.999)
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $17.99
Goetia – $0.99
Golf Story – $9.89
Graveyard Keeper – $6.99
Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! – $49.99
Guacamelee! 2 – $9.99
Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition – $7.49
Hello Neighbor – $10.00
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.50
Hidden Folks – $5.99
Hotline Miami Collection – $12.49
Human: Fall Flat – $7.49
Iconoclasts – $9.99
Infernium – $4.99
Into the Breach – $7.49
Kamiko – $1.99
Kona – $4.99
L.A. Noire – $24.99
Light Fingers – $11.99
Lightspeer: Double Speer Edition – $2.99
Lumo – $11.97
Machinarium – $3.99
Manticore: Galaxy on Fire – $5.99
Membrane – $0.19
Mercenaries Saga Chronicles – $7.49
Minit – $4.99
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $19.99
Mr. Shifty – $4.50
My Brother Rabbit – $1.49
Nefarious – $4.49
Nekopara Vol.1 – $8.99
Nekopara Vol.2 – $8.99
Nekopara Vol.3 – $8.99
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists – $41.99
Super One More Jump – $1.75
Surgeon Simulator CPR – $7.79
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack – $4.99
The Coma: Recut – $5.99
The Final Station – $9.99
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $5.24
The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $20.99
The Messenger – $11.99
The Red Strings Club – $7.49
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse – $7.49
Transistor – $3.99
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $19.49
Trine: Ultimate Collection – $29.99
Truberbrook – $20.99
TumbleSeed – $4.94
Turok – $6.99
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – $6.99
Ultra Space Battle Brawl – $1.49
Unruly Heroes – $12.99
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – $9.99
Velocity 2X – $5.99
Voez – $15.00
Way of the Passive Fist – $1.49
West of Loathing – $6.60
WILL: A Wonderful World – $8.99
Windjammers – $5.99
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $7.99

