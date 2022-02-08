Razzie Ödülleri (Altın Ahududu Ödülleri) adayları belirlendi! İşte 2021 Altın Ahududu adayları...

Mynet Trend

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Oscar’ı almak her oyuncunun hayallerini süsler. Ancak Oscar’ın tam tersi bir de geleneksel olarak her sene yılın en kötü film ve performanslarının belirlendiği Razzie (Altın Ahududu) ödüllerinin aday listesi açıklandı. 'En Kötü Film' kategorisinde 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' ve 'Penceredeki Kadın' yapımları dikkat çekti.

Geleneksel olarak Oscar ödül töreninin bir gece öncesinde Razzie (Altın Ahududu) ödülleri sahiplerini bulunuyor. Yıl boyunca en kötü performansa sahip olan filmlerin ödüllendirildiği tören için 2021 adayları açıklandı. İşte 2021 Altın Ahududu adayları...

EN KÖTÜ FİLM

  • Diana (Brodway müzikalinin Netflix'te yayınlanan versiyonu)
  • Infinite
  • Karen
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • The Woman in the Window

EN KÖTÜ ERKEK OYUNCU

  • Scott Eastwood, "Dangerous"
  • Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), "Diana the Musical"
  • LeBron James, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
  • Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"
  • Mark Wahlberg, "Infinite"

EN KÖTÜ KADIN OYUNCU

  • Amy Adams, "The Woman in the Window"
  • Jeanna de Waal, "Diana the Musical"
  • Megan Fox, "Midnight in the Switchgrass"
  • Taryn Manning, "Karen"
  • Ruby Rose, "Vanquish"

EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

  • Amy Adams, "Dear Evan Hansen"
  • Sophie Cookson, "Infinite"
  • Erin Davie (Camilla), "Diana the Musical"
  • Judy Kaye (Kraliçe Elizabeth ve Barbara Cartland), "Diana the Musical"
  • Taryn Manning, "Every Last One of Them"

EN KÖTÜ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

  • Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel"
  • Nick Cannon, "The Misfits"
  • Mel Gibson, "Dangerous"
  • Gareth Keegan (James Hewitt), "Diana the Musical"
  • Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"
EN KÖTÜ EKRAN ÇİFTİ

  • Herhangi Bir Beceriksiz Cast Üyesi & Herhangi Bir Şarkı, "Diana the Musical"
  • LeBron James & Herhangi Bir Warne Çizgi Film Karkateri, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"
  • Jared Leto & 8 Kiloluk Lateks Yüzü, Ahmak Kıyafetleri ya da Rezalet Aksanı, "House of Gucci"
  • Ben Platt & Platt'ın 7/24 Şarkı Söylemesi Normalmiş Gibi Davranan Diğer Bütün Karakterler, "Dear Evan Hansen"
  • Tom & Jerry, "Tom & Jerry the Movie"

EN KÖTÜ YÖNETMEN

  • Christopher Ashley, "Diana the Musical"
  • Stephen Chbosky, "Dear Evan Hansen"
  • Coke Daniels, "Karen"
  • Renny Harlin, "The Misfits"
  • Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window"

EN KÖTÜ SENARYO

  • "Diana the Musical," senaryo: Joe DiPietro, müzik ve şarkı sözleri: DiPietro ve David Bryan
  • "Karen," "Coke" Daniels
  • "The Misfits," Kurt Wimmer, Robert Henny
  • "Twist," John Wrathall, Sally Collett
  • "The Woman in the Window," Tracy Letts,
