2023 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ SAHİPLERİNİ BULDU! Oscar kazanan filmler hangileri, hangi oyuncular ödül aldı? İşte tam liste!

2023 Oscar ödüllerini kazanan film ve oyuncular merak konusu oldu. 2023 Oscar Ödülleri, Los Angeles'ta bulunan Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleştirildi. İşte, 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...
Oscar Ödül Töreni, Türkiye saatiyle 13 Mart 2023 Pazartesi sabahı 04.00 itibarıyla yapıldı ve kazanan isimler belli oldu..
Oscar Ödül Töreni'nde Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Kapat, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur,Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña ve Donnie Yen gibi isimler sunuculuk yaptı.
İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...
Kazanan film: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Kazanan: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Kazanan: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Kazanan: Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Kazanan isim: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Kazanan oyuncu: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
En iyi ses ödülü: Top Gun: Maverick
En iyi uyarlama senaryo: Women Talking
En iyi orijinal şarkı: "Naatu Naatu" - RRR
En iyi animasyon: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
En iyi görüntü yönetmeni: All Quiet on the Western Front
En iyi orijinal senaryo: Everything Everywhere All at Once
En iyi kostüm tasarımı: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
En iyi orijinal film müziği: All Quiet on the Western Front
En iyi kısa live-action filmi: An Irish Goodbye
En iyi kısa animasyon: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
En iyi kısa belgesel: The Elephant Whisperers
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı: All Quiet on the Western Front
En iyi uluslar arası film: All Quiet on the Western Front
En iyi görsel efekt: Avatar: The Way of Water
En iyi makyaj/saç tasarımı: The Whale
En iyi kurgu: Everything Everywhere All at Once