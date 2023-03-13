MAGAZİN

  4. 2023 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ SAHİPLERİNİ BULDU! Oscar kazanan filmler hangileri, hangi oyuncular ödül aldı? İşte tam liste!

13.03.2023 07:21

2023 Oscar ödülleri sahiplerini buldu. 1929 yılından bu zamana dek Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi'nin her sene verdiği ödüllerin 95'incisi gerçekleştirildi. Görkemli gecenin ardından ödül kazanan oyuncu ve filmler merak konusu oldu. Peki, Oscar kazanan filmler hangileri, hangi oyuncular ödül aldı? İşte, 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

2023 Oscar ödüllerini kazanan film ve oyuncular merak konusu oldu. 2023 Oscar Ödülleri, Los Angeles'ta bulunan Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleştirildi. İşte, 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

OSCAR ÖDÜL TÖRENİ'NDE KAZANAN İSİMLER BELLİ OLDU

Oscar Ödül Töreni, Türkiye saatiyle 13 Mart 2023 Pazartesi sabahı 04.00 itibarıyla yapıldı ve kazanan isimler belli oldu..

Oscar Ödül Töreni'nde Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Kapat, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur,Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña ve Donnie Yen gibi isimler sunuculuk yaptı.

İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

2023 OSCAR ÖDÜL TÖRENİ'NDE 'EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE' EN İYİ FİLM ÖDÜLÜNÜ KAZANDI

Kazanan film: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN ÖDÜLÜ DANIEL KWAN İLE DANIEL SCHEINERT'IN OLDU

Kazanan: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU MICHELLE YEOH SEÇİLDİ

Kazanan: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU BRENDAN FRASER OLDU

Kazanan: Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ÖDÜLÜ BRENDAN GLEESON'A GİTTİ

Kazanan isim: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU JAMIE LEE CURTIS OLDU

Kazanan oyuncu: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

En iyi ses ödülü: Top Gun: Maverick

En iyi uyarlama senaryo: Women Talking

En iyi orijinal şarkı: "Naatu Naatu" - RRR

En iyi animasyon: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

En iyi görüntü yönetmeni: All Quiet on the Western Front

En iyi orijinal senaryo: Everything Everywhere All at Once

En iyi kostüm tasarımı: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

En iyi orijinal film müziği: All Quiet on the Western Front

En iyi kısa live-action filmi: An Irish Goodbye

En iyi kısa animasyon: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

En iyi kısa belgesel: The Elephant Whisperers

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı: All Quiet on the Western Front

En iyi uluslar arası film: All Quiet on the Western Front

En iyi görsel efekt: Avatar: The Way of Water

En iyi makyaj/saç tasarımı: The Whale

En iyi kurgu: Everything Everywhere All at Once

