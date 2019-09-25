İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları belli oldu

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.
24 Eylül 2019 – 1 Ekim 2019 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?
Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
All-Star Fruit Racing
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Battle Princess Madelyn
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Battleship
Ben 10
Black Mirror
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
Candleman Definitive Edition
Car Mechanic Simulator
Cars 3: Driven to Win
Chronus Arc
Citizens of Space
Clouds & Sheep 2
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crazy Sports Bundle
Cuphead
DAKAR 18
Danger Zone
Danger Zone 2
Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2
Dangerous Driving
Dangerous Golf
de Blob
de Blob 2
Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street Chapter
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
Dead By Daylight: The SAW Chapter
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
Dirt Rally 2.0
DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack
DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe Edition
DiRT Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Germany Rally
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Monte Carlo Rally
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Sweden Rally
Double Cross
Doughlings: Invasion
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
Dynamite Fishing – World
Games
Etherborn
F1 2015
F1 2016
F1 2017
F1 2018
F1 2019
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition
Fe
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Gnomes Garden: New Home
Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing
GRIP
Guilt Battle Arena
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
Hexologic
Hitman 2
Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade (Intro Pack)
HITMAN – The Complete First Season
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
Human Fall Flat
Hungry Shark World
Just Dance 2019
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
LEGO Worlds
Lock’s Quest
Metropolis: Lux Obscura
Micro Machines World Series
Miles & Kilo
onopoly Plus
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kigdom
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Moto Racer 4
MotoGP19
MX vs. ATV All Out
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
Need For Speed
Need For Speed Payback
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
Need For Speed Rivals
Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle
Nefarious
Nickelodean: Kart Racers
Omega Strike
nimusha: Warlords
ONRUSH
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
verwatch: Legendary Edition
Paw Patrol: On a Roll
Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Pirates of First Star
Pumped BMX Pro
Puyo Puyo Champions
RAGE 2
RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
Rayman Legends
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
RIDE 3
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
RISK
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX
Scribblenauts Showdown
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sephirothic Stories
Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition
Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack
Slime-san Superslime Edition
SolSeraph
Space Hulk: Tactics
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection 2 Pack
Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection Pack
Starlink Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition
Starlink: Battle For Atlas
Steel Rats
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Strider
Super Party Sports: Football
Super Street: The Game
Super Tennis Blast
Team Sonic Racing
TerraTech
Teslagrad
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Council – Complete Season
The Crew 2 Standard Edition
The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
The Crew 2 – Season Pass
The Crew Ultimate Edition
The Disney Afternoon Collection
The Little Acre
The Raven Remastered
The Technomancer
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
Trackmania Turbo
Train Sim World 2020
Trials Rising
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
Trials Rising – Expansion Pass
Trivial Pursuit Live!
Truck Racing Championship
Trulon: The Shadow Engine
TT Isle of Man
Turok
UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
UNO
Unravel
Unravel Two
Unravel Yarny Bundle
V-Rally 4
V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
Varenje
Woodle Tree Adventures
World to the West
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
RC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
