İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları belli oldu

Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion All-Star Fruit Racing AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Baja: Edge of Control HD Battle Princess Madelyn Battle Worlds: Kronos Battleship Ben 10 Black Mirror Burnout Paradise Remastered Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Call of Duty: Ghosts Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Candleman Definitive Edition Car Mechanic Simulator Cars 3: Driven to Win Chronus Arc Citizens of Space Clouds & Sheep 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Crazy Sports Bundle Cuphead DAKAR 18 Danger Zone Danger Zone 2 Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2 Dangerous Driving Dangerous Golf de Blob de Blob 2 Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street Chapter Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Dead By Daylight: The SAW Chapter Diablo III: Eternal Collection Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer DiRT 4 DiRT Rally Dirt Rally 2.0 DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe Edition DiRT Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition DiRT Rally 2.0 – Germany Rally DiRT Rally 2.0 – Monte Carlo Rally DiRT Rally 2.0 – Sweden Rally Double Cross Doughlings: Invasion Dovetail Games Euro Fishing DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Dynamite Fishing – World

Games

Etherborn

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2018

F1 2019

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost

Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition

Fe

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gnomes Garden: New Home

Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing

GRIP

Guilt Battle Arena

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

Hexologic

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade (Intro Pack)

HITMAN – The Complete First Season

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Human Fall Flat

Hungry Shark World

Just Dance 2019

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

LEGO Worlds

Lock’s Quest

Metropolis: Lux Obscura

Micro Machines World Series

Miles & Kilo

onopoly Plus

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kigdom

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Moto Racer 4

MotoGP19

MX vs. ATV All Out

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Payback

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need For Speed Rivals

Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle

Nefarious

Nickelodean: Kart Racers

Omega Strike

nimusha: Warlords

ONRUSH

ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition

Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse

verwatch: Legendary Edition

Paw Patrol: On a Roll

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Pirates of First Star

Pumped BMX Pro

Puyo Puyo Champions

RAGE 2

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Rayman Legends

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

RIDE 3

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition

RISK

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder

Rock ‘N Racing Bundle

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX

Scribblenauts Showdown

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sephirothic Stories

Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition

Skyforge: Revenant Quickplay Pack

Slime-san Superslime Edition

SolSeraph

Space Hulk: Tactics

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection 2 Pack

Starlink Battle For Atlas Collection Pack

Starlink Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Steel Rats

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Strider

Super Party Sports: Football

Super Street: The Game

Super Tennis Blast

Team Sonic Racing

TerraTech

Teslagrad

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council – Complete Season

The Crew 2 Standard Edition

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Crew 2 – Season Pass

The Crew Ultimate Edition

The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Little Acre

The Raven Remastered

The Technomancer

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Train Sim World 2020

Trials Rising

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition

Trials Rising – Expansion Pass

Trivial Pursuit Live!

Truck Racing Championship

Trulon: The Shadow Engine

TT Isle of Man

Turok

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure

Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure

UNO

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unravel Yarny Bundle

V-Rally 4

V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition

Varenje

Woodle Tree Adventures

World to the West

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

RC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate Of Firmament

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Devrim yaratan Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha tanıtıldı! İşte özellikleri!

