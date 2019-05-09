Mynet Trend

Nintendo Switch yeni NES oyunları duyurdu

donanimgunlugu donanimgunlugu
TEKNOLOJİ  | 09.05.2019 08:57 | Son Güncelleme

Nintendo, PlayStation ve Xbox gibi online oyun oynamak için geçtiğimiz yıl online servisini kullanıma sunmuştu. Aylık 15 TL gibi oldukça uygun fiyatla kullanıma sunulan bu servis ile NES oyunları da Nintendo Switch’e eklenmişti.

Nintendo Switch yeni NES oyunları duyurdu

Nintendo ilk etapta kült NES oyunlarına sistemde yer vermişti. Daha sonra aylık güncellemeler ile yeni NES oyunlarını da sisteme ekleyen Nintendo, Mayıs ayında eklenecek olan yeni oyunları bugün duyurdu.

Açıklamaya göre; bu ay içerisinde Donkey Kong Jr., VS. Excitebike ve Clu Clu Land oyunları sisteme eklenecek. Nintendo Switch’te yer alan NES oyunlarının tamamına ise aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Nintendo Switch Online NES oyunları!

Metroid
Mighty Bomb Jack
TwinBee
Soccer
Tennis
Donkey Kong
Mario Bros.
Super Mario Bros.
Balloon Fight
Ice Climber
Dr. Mario
The Legend of Zelda
Super Mario Bros. 3
Double Dragon
River City Ransom
Ghosts’n Goblins
Tecmo Bowl
Gradius
Pro Wrestling
Excitebike
Yoshi
Ice Hockey
Baseball
Solomon’s Key
NES Open Tournament Golf
Super Dodge Ball
Wario’s Woods
Ninja Gaiden
ADVENTURES OF LOLO
Blaster Master
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Super Mario Bros 2
Kirby’s Adventure
Kid Icarus
StarTropics
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
Star Soldier
Donkey Kong Jr.
VS. Excitebike
Clu Clu Land

1500 TL altı en iyi akıllı telefonlar 2019 Mayıs

Google uyarıyor: Bu uygulamaları telefonunuzdan hemen silin!Google uyarıyor: Bu uygulamaları telefonunuzdan hemen silin!
Razer Chroma özelliği Vivaldi’de nasıl çalışıyor?Razer Chroma özelliği Vivaldi’de nasıl çalışıyor?
Bir zamanların sosyal medya deviBir zamanların sosyal medya devi
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
nintendo Playstation xbox one oyun

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

Cem Yılmaz korkuttu! 'Başta şaka sandık'

Cem Yılmaz korkuttu! 'Başta şaka sandık'

Ali İhsan Yavuz taklidi eleştirildi! Böyle tepki verdi

Ali İhsan Yavuz taklidi eleştirildi! Böyle tepki verdi

Ülkede acil durum ilan edildi!

Ülkede acil durum ilan edildi!

Yüzme yarışındaki skandal olayda flaş gelişme!

Yüzme yarışındaki skandal olayda flaş gelişme!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Bu yıl Anneler Günü hediyesini erken seçenler kazanıyor!

Bu yıl Anneler Günü hediyesini erken seçenler kazanıyor!

Yavaş bilgisayarınızı hızlandırmak için bu haberi mutlaka okuyun

Yavaş bilgisayarınızı hızlandırmak için bu haberi mutlaka okuyun

7-8-9 Mayıs ''Mega Mayıs'' demek!

7-8-9 Mayıs ''Mega Mayıs'' demek!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Google Pixel 3a XL tanıtıldı

Google Pixel 3a XL tanıtıldı

Android Q hangi cep telefonlarında olacak

Android Q hangi cep telefonlarında olacak

Android 9.0 Pie kullanım oranı ile şaşırtmayı başardı

Android 9.0 Pie kullanım oranı ile şaşırtmayı başardı

Razer Chroma özelliği Vivaldi’de nasıl çalışıyor?

Razer Chroma özelliği Vivaldi’de nasıl çalışıyor?

Bir zamanların sosyal medya devi

Bir zamanların sosyal medya devi

Kompakt ticari fotoğraf yazıcısı SureLab SL-D800 satışta

Kompakt ticari fotoğraf yazıcısı SureLab SL-D800 satışta

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.