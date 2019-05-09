Nintendo Switch yeni NES oyunları duyurdu

Nintendo ilk etapta kült NES oyunlarına sistemde yer vermişti. Daha sonra aylık güncellemeler ile yeni NES oyunlarını da sisteme ekleyen Nintendo, Mayıs ayında eklenecek olan yeni oyunları bugün duyurdu.
Açıklamaya göre; bu ay içerisinde Donkey Kong Jr., VS. Excitebike ve Clu Clu Land oyunları sisteme eklenecek. Nintendo Switch’te yer alan NES oyunlarının tamamına ise aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Metroid
Mighty Bomb Jack
TwinBee
Soccer
Tennis
Donkey Kong
Mario Bros.
Super Mario Bros.
Balloon Fight
Ice Climber
Dr. Mario
The Legend of Zelda
Super Mario Bros. 3
Double Dragon
River City Ransom
Ghosts’n Goblins
Tecmo Bowl
Gradius
Pro Wrestling
Excitebike
Yoshi
Ice Hockey
Baseball
Solomon’s Key
NES Open Tournament Golf
Super Dodge Ball
Wario’s Woods
Ninja Gaiden
ADVENTURES OF LOLO
Blaster Master
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Super Mario Bros 2
Kirby’s Adventure
Kid Icarus
StarTropics
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
Star Soldier
Donkey Kong Jr.
VS. Excitebike
Clu Clu Land
