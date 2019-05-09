Nintendo Switch yeni NES oyunları duyurdu

Nintendo ilk etapta kült NES oyunlarına sistemde yer vermişti. Daha sonra aylık güncellemeler ile yeni NES oyunlarını da sisteme ekleyen Nintendo, Mayıs ayında eklenecek olan yeni oyunları bugün duyurdu.

Açıklamaya göre; bu ay içerisinde Donkey Kong Jr., VS. Excitebike ve Clu Clu Land oyunları sisteme eklenecek. Nintendo Switch’te yer alan NES oyunlarının tamamına ise aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Nintendo Switch Online NES oyunları!

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

TwinBee

Soccer

Tennis

Donkey Kong

Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.

Balloon Fight

Ice Climber

Dr. Mario

The Legend of Zelda

Super Mario Bros. 3

Double Dragon

River City Ransom

Ghosts’n Goblins

Tecmo Bowl

Gradius

Pro Wrestling

Excitebike

Yoshi

Ice Hockey

Baseball

Solomon’s Key

NES Open Tournament Golf

Super Dodge Ball

Wario’s Woods

Ninja Gaiden

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Blaster Master

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Super Mario Bros 2

Kirby’s Adventure

Kid Icarus

StarTropics

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

Star Soldier

Donkey Kong Jr.

VS. Excitebike

Clu Clu Land

