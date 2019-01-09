TREND

20’inci yüzyılın En İyi Çekilmiş Filmi belli oldu

Bu yıl 100’üncü yaşlarını kutlayan Amerikan Görüntü Yönetmenleri Topluluğu, görüntü yönetmenliğinin 100 kilometre taşını belirledi.

Amerikan Görüntü Yönetmenleri Topluluğu, 20. Yüzyılın En İyi Çekilmiş Filmi olarak “Lawrence of Arabia” yapımını seçti. Görüntü yönetmenleri sanatın kilometre taşı olan 100 filmi açıkladı. Listenin zirvesinde Freddie Young’ın görüntü yönetmenliğine imza attığı kült film “Lawrence of Arabia” (Arabistanlı Lawrence) seçildi. Listenin ikinci sırasında Ridley Scott’ın bilim kurgu klasiği "Blade Runner" yer alırken, onu Francis Ford Coppola imzalı "Apocalypse Now" takip etti.

Lawrence of Arabia

Amerikan Görüntü Yönetmenleri Topluluğu'na göre en iyi çekilmiş 10 film:

  1. “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962), Freddie Young (Yön. David Lean)
  2. “Blade Runner” (1982), Jordan Cronenweth (Yön. Ridley Scott)
  3. “Apocalypse Now” (1979), Vittorio Storaro (Yön. Francis Ford Coppola)
  4. “Citizen Kane” (1941), Gregg Toland (Yön. Orson Wells)
  5. “The Godfather” (1972), Gordon Willis (Yön. Francis Ford Coppola)

The Godfather

  1. “Raging Bull” (1980), Michael Chapman (Yön. Martin Scorsese)
  2. “The Conformist” (1970), Vittorio Storaro (Yön. Bernardo Bertolucci)
  3. “Days of Heaven” (1978), Néstor Almendros (Yön. Terrence Malick)
  4. “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968), Geoffrey Unsworth (Yön. Stanley Kubrick)
  5. “The French Connection” (1971), Owen Roizman (Yön. William Friedkin)

Listenin tamamı:

“Metropolis” (1927)
“Napoleon” (1927)
“Sunrise” (1927)
“Gone with the Wind” (1939)
“The Wizard of Oz” (1939)
“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940)
“Citizen Kane” (1941)
“How Green Was my Valley” (1941)
“Casablanca” (1942)
“The Magnificent Ambersons” (1942)

The Magnificent Ambersons

“Black Narcissus” (1947)
“The Bicycle Thief” (1948)
“The Red Shoes” (1948)
“The Third Man” (1949)
“Rashomon” (1950)
“Sunset Boulevard” (1950)
“On the Waterfront” (1954)
“Seven Samurai” (1954)
“The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
“The Searchers” (1956)
“The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957)

The Bridge on the River Kwai

“Touch of Evil” (1958)
“Vertigo” (1958)
“Breathless” (1960)
“Last Year at Marienbad” (1961)
“Lawrence of Arabia” (1962)
“8 1/2” (1963)
“Hud” (1963)
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964)
“I Am Cuba (Soy Cuba)” (1964)
“Doctor Zhivago” (1965)

Doctor Zhivago

“The Battle of Algiers” (1966)
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1966)
“Cool Hand Luke” (1967)
“The Graduate” (1967)
“In Cold Blood” (1967)
“2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968)
“Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968)
“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)
“The Wild Bunch” (1969)
“The Conformist” (1970)

The Conformist

“A Clockwork Orange” (1971)
“The French Connection” (1971)
“Klute” (1971)
“The Last Picture Show” (1971)
“McCabe and Mrs. Miller” (1971)
“Cabaret” (1972)
“The Godfather” (1972)
“Last Tango in Paris” (1972)
“The Exorcist” (1973)
“Chinatown” (1974)
“The Godfather Part II” (1974)
“Barry Lyndon” (1975)

Barry Lyndon

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Next” (1975)
“All the President’s Men” (1976)
“Bound for Glory” (1976)
“Taxi Driver” (1976)
“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)
“The Duellists” (1977)
“Days of Heaven” (1978)
“The Deer Hunter” (1978)
“Alien” (1979)
“All That Jazz” (1979)
“Apocalypse Now” (1979)

Apocalypse Now

“Being There” (1979)
“The Black Stallion” (1979)
“Manhattan” (1979)
“Raging Bull” (1980)
“The Shining” (1980)
“Chariots of Fire” (1981)
“Das Boot” (1981)
“Reds” (1981)
“Blade Runner” (1982)
“Fanny and Alexander” (1982)
“The Right Stuff” (1983)
“Amadeus” (1984)
“The Natural” (1984)
“Paris, Texas” (1984)
“Brazil” (1985)

Brazil

“The Mission” (1986)
“Empire of the Sun” (1987)
“The Last Emperor” (1987)
“Wings of Desire” (1987)
“Mississippi Burning” (1988)
“JFK” (1991)
“Raise the Red Lantern” (1991)
“Unforgiven” (1992)
“Baraka” (1992)
“Schindler’s List” (1993)
“Searching for Bobby Fischer” (1993)
“Trois Couleurs: Bleu” (1993)
“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption

“Se7en” (1995)
“The English Patient” (1996)
“L.A. Confidential” (1997)
“Saving Private Ryan” (1998)
“The Thin Red Line” (1998)
“American Beauty” (1999)
“The Matrix” (1999)
“In the Mood for Love” (2000)


