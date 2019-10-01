21. yüzyılın en iyi 50 oyunu

The Guardian’ın listesi de benim görüşümü doğrular nitelikte. Ne kadar güzel yapım varsa; 2000’lerin başında ve ortasında çıkmış.

Yeni nesil yapımlar arasında; Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War 2018, Rocket League, Super Mario Odyssey veLegend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dikkat çekiyor. Diğer en iyi yapımlar ise 2010’lu yıllarda ortaya çıkmış.

Biz de sizler için The Guardian’ın seçmiş olduğu en iyi 50 oyunu bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu liste sizi tatmin edecek mi? Yoksa listeye eklemek istediğiniz oyun olacak mı?

SingStar (2004) Katamari Damacy (2004) Journey (2012) Dead Space (2008) Limbo (2010) Papers, Please (2013) Forza Horizon (2012) Rocket League (2015) Burnout 3: Takedown (2004) Overwatch (2016) Gears of War 2 (2008) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000) Super Smash Bros Melee (2001) Silent Hill 2 (2001) Spelunky (2008) Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009) Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009) Battlefield 1942 (2002) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) God of War (2018) Shadow of the Colossus (2005) Deus Ex (2000) Wii Sports (2006) Guitar Hero (2005) Left 4 Dead (2008) Ico (2001) The Last of Us (2013) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000) Mario Kart 8 (2014) Mass Effect 2 (2010) Fortnite (2017) Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) The Sims (2000) Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009) Resident Evil 4 (2005) Super Mario Odyssey (2017) World of Warcraft (2004) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) Bloodborne (2015) BioShock (2007) Portal 2 (2011) Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) Grand Theft Auto V (2013) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) Half-Life 2 (2004) Dark Souls (2011) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) Minecraft (2009)

Dizel ve benzinli otomobiller yasaklanıyor!

