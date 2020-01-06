77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklandı (Golden Globe 2019 kazananlar TAM LİSTE)

Oscar'ın habercisi gözüyle bakılan 77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kim kazandı sorusu cevabını buldu. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından her yıl verilen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'nin 77'ncisinde, TV ve dizi dünyasının en iyileri, 5'inci ve son kez Ricky Gervais'in sunduğu törenle sahiplerine verildi. Drama Dalında En İyi Film 1917 seçilirken, Quentin Tarantino'nun yazıp yönettiği Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hem En İyi Senaryo hem de Müzikal ya da Komedi Dalında En İyi Film seçildi.
İşte Altın Küre kazananların tam listesi...
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Soarise Ronana – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten- The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won – Parasite
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
Spirit – The Lion King
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
Thomas Newman – 1917
Hildur Guonadottir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat- Little Women
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodi Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Yousef – Ramy
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum