77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklandı (Golden Globe 2019 kazananlar TAM LİSTE)

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Jojo Rabbit Knives Out Rocketman Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman Marriage Story 1917 Joker The Two Popes

Oscar'ın habercisi gözüyle bakılan 77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kim kazandı sorusu cevabını buldu. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından her yıl verilen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'nin 77'ncisinde, TV ve dizi dünyasının en iyileri, 5'inci ve son kez Ricky Gervais'in sunduğu törenle sahiplerine verildi. Drama Dalında En İyi Film 1917 seçilirken, Quentin Tarantino'nun yazıp yönettiği Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hem En İyi Senaryo hem de Müzikal ya da Komedi Dalında En İyi Film seçildi.

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

En İyi Yönetmen

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

En İyi Senaryo

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten- The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won – Parasite

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman