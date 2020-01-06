Mynet Trend
  4. 77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklandı (Golden Globe 2019 kazananlar TAM LİSTE)

77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklandı (Golden Globe 2019 kazananlar TAM LİSTE)

basak.deniz basak.deniz
SİNEMA TV  | Son Güncelleme

77. Altın Küre Ödülleri bu gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Yılın en çok konuşulan yapımlarından olan The Irishman geceden eli boş dönerken En İyi Film (Drama) ve En İyi Yönetmen ödüllerine layık görülen 1917 ise gecenin kazanan yapımı oldu. İşte Altın Küre kazananların tam listesi...

77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kazananlar açıklandı (Golden Globe 2019 kazananlar TAM LİSTE)

Oscar'ın habercisi gözüyle bakılan 77. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'ni kim kazandı sorusu cevabını buldu. Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından her yıl verilen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri'nin 77'ncisinde, TV ve dizi dünyasının en iyileri, 5'inci ve son kez Ricky Gervais'in sunduğu törenle sahiplerine verildi. Drama Dalında En İyi Film 1917 seçilirken, Quentin Tarantino'nun yazıp yönettiği Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hem En İyi Senaryo hem de Müzikal ya da Komedi Dalında En İyi Film seçildi.

İşte Altın Küre kazananların tam listesi...

SİNEMA

En İyi Film (Drama)

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

En İyi Film (Komedi ya da Müzikal)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Soarise Ronana – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night

En İyi Yönetmen

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables

En İyi Senaryo

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten- The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won – Parasite
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

En İyi Animasyon Film

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
Spirit – The Lion King
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

En İyi Müzik

Thomas Newman – 1917
Hildur Guonadottir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat- Little Women
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

TELEVİZYON

En İyi Dizi (Drama)

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

En İyi Dizi (Komedi-Müzikal)

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

En İyi Mini Dizi/Film

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodi Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Yousef – Ramy
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable


GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
PARTNER'Herhalde istedikleri kadar öpüşemiyorlar''Herhalde istedikleri kadar öpüşemiyorlar'
Bu bir rekor: 2019 gişesi 13 milyar doları aştı!Bu bir rekor: 2019 gişesi 13 milyar doları aştı!
Bilim kurgu dizisinin akıbeti belli olduBilim kurgu dizisinin akıbeti belli oldu
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
77. Altın Küre 77. Altın Küre Ödülleri golden globe

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

Orduda askerdi soyununca fenomen oldu! Teklif yağıyor

Orduda askerdi soyununca fenomen oldu! Teklif yağıyor

Sevişme sahnesiyle gündem oldu!

Sevişme sahnesiyle gündem oldu!

Apple'ın açığını buldu, karşılığında bunu aldı

Apple'ın açığını buldu, karşılığında bunu aldı

Irkçı liderden hadsiz 'Hz. Muhammed' yarışması!

Irkçı liderden hadsiz 'Hz. Muhammed' yarışması!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

O Ses Türkiye'de sürpriz isim! Eski şampiyonun kardeşi çıktı

O Ses Türkiye'de sürpriz isim! Eski şampiyonun kardeşi çıktı

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

O Ses Türkiye'de herkesi büyüledi! 'Böyle bir ses duymadım!

O Ses Türkiye'de herkesi büyüledi! 'Böyle bir ses duymadım!

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'e damga vurdu: "Umarım caps'im yapılmaz"

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'e damga vurdu: "Umarım caps'im yapılmaz"

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Sinema sektörünün dev ismi Disney

Bu bir rekor: 2019 gişesi 13 milyar doları aştı!

"Raising Dion" ikinci sezon onayını kaptı

Bilim kurgu dizisinin akıbeti belli oldu

Adam Sandler’ın Twitter hesabı hacklendi

Ünlü oyuncu hacker kurbanı oldu

Sinemazon Kadın Sinema Yönetmenleri Festivali’nin programı belli oldu

Sinemazon Kadın Sinema Yönetmenleri Festivali’nin programı belli oldu

Marvel Sinematik Evreni’ne ilk kez trans karakter dahil olacak

İlk trans süper kahramanlı film geliyor

Haftanın vizyon filmleri

'Resmi Sırlar' ortaya çıkıyor

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.