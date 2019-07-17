Emmy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu! Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday oldu!

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

This Is Us

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

My Dinner With Hervé

When They See Us

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

Michael Angarana, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry