İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.
23 Ekim 2019 – 30 Ekim 2019 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?
2Dark
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
Armello
Armello – Deluxe Bundle
Asdivine Dios
Awesome Pea
Ben 10
Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing
Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
Bundle – HoPiKo and Tango Fiesta Bundle
Candle: The Power of the Flame
Crawl
Crayola Scoot
Dark Quest 2
Deer Hunter: Reloaded
Deer Hunter: Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
Degrees of Separation
Descenders
Digerati Mixer Bundle Vol.1
Dont Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
Fallout 4
Fallout 4 Season Pass
Fallout 4: Automatron
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
Fallout 4: Far Harbor
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
Fallout 4: Nuka-World
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
Fallout 76
Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack Upgrade
Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
Gravel
Gravel Special Edition
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
Hunting Simulator
JYDGE
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
Mafia III Season Pass
MudRunner
Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition
udrunner – American Wilds Expansion
MXGP2
My Little Riding Champion
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K20 Digital Edition
NBA 2K20 Legends Edition
Need For Speed
Need For Speed Rivals
Paw Patrol: On a Roll
R.B.I. Baseball 19
SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
Snake Pass
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
The Jackbox Party Pack
The King’s Bird
The Shapeshifting Detective
Time Recoil
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Narco Road
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gemstones Bundle
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Blitz Bushido Set
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Montagne Bushido Set
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Smoke Bushido Set
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Tachanka Bushido Set
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 4 Pass
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Frontline Outfit Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last Stand
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Sports Fan Outfit Pack
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Streets Of New York Outfit Bundle
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Survival
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper East Side Outfit Pack
Tour de France 2018
Trailmakers
UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
Valley
Wreckfest
Wreckfest Deluxe
Wreckfest Season Pass
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
