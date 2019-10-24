İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.

23 Ekim 2019 – 30 Ekim 2019 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?

2Dark

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Armello

Armello – Deluxe Bundle

Asdivine Dios

Awesome Pea

Ben 10

Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse

Bundle – HoPiKo and Tango Fiesta Bundle

Candle: The Power of the Flame

Crawl

Crayola Scoot

Dark Quest 2

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

Deer Hunter: Reloaded – Canada Region Pack

Degrees of Separation

Descenders

Digerati Mixer Bundle Vol.1

Dont Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 Season Pass

Fallout 4: Automatron

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition

Fallout 4: Nuka-World

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack Upgrade

Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Gravel

Gravel Special Edition

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Hunting Simulator

JYDGE

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

Mafia III Season Pass

MudRunner

Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition

udrunner – American Wilds Expansion

MXGP2

My Little Riding Champion

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 Digital Edition

NBA 2K20 Legends Edition

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Rivals

Paw Patrol: On a Roll

R.B.I. Baseball 19

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

Snake Pass

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

The Jackbox Party Pack

The King’s Bird

The Shapeshifting Detective

Time Recoil

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Narco Road

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gemstones Bundle

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Blitz Bushido Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Montagne Bushido Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Smoke Bushido Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Tachanka Bushido Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 4 Pass

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Frontline Outfit Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last Stand

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Marine Forces Outfits Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Sports Fan Outfit Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Streets Of New York Outfit Bundle

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Survival

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper East Side Outfit Pack

Tour de France 2018

Trailmakers

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure

Valley

Wreckfest

Wreckfest Deluxe

Wreckfest Season Pass

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

