Speaking at his first news conference in four years, the 31-year-old forward said he was still thinking about the semi-final loss on 7 May when the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

"We were hit hard by it," he said.

"Winning the Copa del Rey will be the best way to end the season."

The La Liga champions would complete the domestic double if they overcome Valencia on Saturday.

He added: "We have to apologise for the second half of the match at Liverpool not because of the result, but because of how it looked and that we didn't compete. It was one of the worst experiences in my career."

When asked if he himself was considering leaving Barcelona, Messi responded: "No, no, no.

"I have had problems with the national team and I still want to keep trying to win something there. The Champions League exit does not make me lose my desire to be here."