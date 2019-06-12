Geriye uyumluluk oyunlarına yenilerini eklendi

Yeni Xbox ve Xbox 360 oyunlarını Xbox One’da oynama imkanı sunan Microsoft, bazı oyunlara da Xbox One X genişletmesi de sunuyor.

Xbox



Armed and Dangerous

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Spinx and the Cursed Mummy

Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360



Asura’s Wrath

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Enchanted Arms

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Far Cry Classic

Far Cry Instincts: Predator

Infinite Undiscovery

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Skate

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syndicate

Too Human (ücretsiz)

Unreal Tournament III

Xbox One X Enhanced



Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Kameo: Elements of Power

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

