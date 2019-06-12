Geriye uyumluluk oyunlarına yenilerini eklendi

Yeni Xbox ve Xbox 360 oyunlarını Xbox One’da oynama imkanı sunan Microsoft, bazı oyunlara da Xbox One X genişletmesi de sunuyor.
Xbox
Armed and Dangerous
Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
Spinx and the Cursed Mummy
Splinter Cell
Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
Splinter Cell: Double Agent
Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
Xbox 360
Asura’s Wrath
Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
Enchanted Arms
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Far Cry Classic
Far Cry Instincts: Predator
Infinite Undiscovery
Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
Skate
Star Ocean: The Last Hope
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Syndicate
Too Human (ücretsiz)
Unreal Tournament III
Xbox One X Enhanced
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
Kameo: Elements of Power
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Viva Pinata
Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
