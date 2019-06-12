Mynet Trend

Geriye uyumluluk oyunlarına yenilerini eklendi

TEKNOLOJİ  | 12.06.2019 08:24

Microsoft, bildiğiniz gibi geriye uyumluluk projesi kapsamında Xbox orijinal ve Xbox 360 oyunlarını Xbox One’da oynama imkanı sunuyor. Bu projeye her ay yeni oyunlar ekleyen Microsoft, bu ayı da boş geçmedi.

Yeni Xbox ve Xbox 360 oyunlarını Xbox One’da oynama imkanı sunan Microsoft, bazı oyunlara da Xbox One X genişletmesi de sunuyor.

Xbox

Armed and Dangerous
Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
Spinx and the Cursed Mummy
Splinter Cell
Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
Splinter Cell: Double Agent
Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict

Xbox 360

Asura’s Wrath
Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
Enchanted Arms
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Far Cry Classic
Far Cry Instincts: Predator
Infinite Undiscovery
Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
Skate
Star Ocean: The Last Hope
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Syndicate
Too Human (ücretsiz)
Unreal Tournament III

Xbox One X Enhanced

Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
Kameo: Elements of Power
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Viva Pinata
Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

