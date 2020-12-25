Mynet Trend

  Matrix 4'ten Red Notice'a sıralı tam liste! 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

Matrix 4’ten Red Notice’a sıralı tam liste! 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

Yasemin Artunc 25.12.2020 09:23
Koronavirüs salgını yüzünden 2020’de vizyona girecek olan birçok film 2021’e sarktı. IMDb sinemaseverler için 2021’de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 filmi listeledi.

IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film listesini yayınladı. Dünyada 79 milyondan fazla kişiyi etkileyen corona virüs salgını nedeniyle, birçok filmin vizyon tarihi değişti ya da ertelendi. 2020'de seyirciyle buluşması beklenen yapımlar 2021'e ertelendi. Seyircinin sinemaya hasret kaldığı bu dönemde IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listeledi.

Listenin zirvesinde birden fazla kez sinemaya uyarlanan video oyun Mortal Combat’ın yeni film uyarlaması yer alırken, 2020’ye damga vuran Matrix 4, Korku Seansı serisinin yeni halkası, Testere serisinin yeniden çevrimi Spiral gibi filmler de yer alıyor.

İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve yeni yılda sinemalarda olacak 50 film...

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

1. Mortal Kombat (2021)

1. Mortal Kombat (2021)

2. Nobody (I) (2021)

2. Nobody (I) (2021)

3. Dune (2021)

3. Dune (2021)

4. Outside the Wire (2021)

4. Outside the Wire (2021)

5. Mission Impossible 7 (2021)

5. Mission Impossible 7 (2021)

6. Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (2021)

6. Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (2021)

7. Coming 2 America (2021)

7. Coming 2 America (2021)

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

9. The Matrix 4 (2021)

9. The Matrix 4 (2021)

10. Boss Level (2021)

10. Boss Level (2021)

11. No Time to Die (2021)

11. No Time to Die (2021)

12. Palmer (2021)

12. Palmer (2021)

13. Wrong Turn (2021)

13. Wrong Turn (2021)

14. Top Gun: Maverick (2021)

14. Top Gun: Maverick (2021)

15. Black Widow (2021)

15. Black Widow (2021)

16. West Side Story (2021)

16. West Side Story (2021)

17. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

17. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

18. Eternals (2021)

18. Eternals (2021)

19. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

19. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

20. Free Guy (2021)

20. Free Guy (2021)

21. Spiral: Testere Devam Ediyor (2021)

21. Spiral: Testere Devam Ediyor (2021)

22. Chaos Walking (2021)

22. Chaos Walking (2021)

23. Resident Evil (2021)

23. Resident Evil (2021)

24. Death on the Nile (2021)

24. Death on the Nile (2021)

25. The Marksman (2021)

25. The Marksman (2021)

26. Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9 (2021)

26. Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9 (2021)

27. Last Night in Soho (2021)

27. Last Night in Soho (2021)

28. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

28. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

29. Uncharted (2021)

29. Uncharted (2021)

30. The King's Man (2021)

30. The King's Man (2021)

31. Morbius (2021)

31. Morbius (2021)

32. The French Dispatch (2021)

32. The French Dispatch (2021)

33. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

33. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

34. Cinderella (2021)

34. Cinderella (2021)

35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

36. Cherry (2021)

36. Cherry (2021)

37. Hayalet AvcıIarı 2020 (2021)

37. Hayalet AvcıIarı 2020 (2021)

38. The Mauritanian (2021)

38. The Mauritanian (2021)

39. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

39. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

40. Tom ve Jerry (2021)

40. Tom ve Jerry (2021)

41. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021)

41. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021)

42. Encanto (2021)

42. Encanto (2021)

43. Red Notice (2021)

43. Red Notice (2021)

44. Wrath of Man (2021)

44. Wrath of Man (2021)

45. The Man from Toronto (2021)

45. The Man from Toronto (2021)

46. Pinocchio (2021)

46. Pinocchio (2021)

47. The Little Things (2021)

47. The Little Things (2021)

48. Cruella (2021)

48. Cruella (2021)

49. Korku Seansı: Beni Buna Şeytan Zorladı (2021)

49. Korku Seansı: Beni Buna Şeytan Zorladı (2021)

50. Halloween Kills (2021)

50. Halloween Kills (2021)
