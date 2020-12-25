Matrix 4’ten Red Notice’a sıralı tam liste! 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film listesini yayınladı. Dünyada 79 milyondan fazla kişiyi etkileyen corona virüs salgını nedeniyle, birçok filmin vizyon tarihi değişti ya da ertelendi. 2020'de seyirciyle buluşması beklenen yapımlar 2021'e ertelendi. Seyircinin sinemaya hasret kaldığı bu dönemde IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listeledi. La Casa de Papel’deki dev hata yeni fark edildi! Onu nereden biliyor? Listenin zirvesinde birden fazla kez sinemaya uyarlanan video oyun Mortal Combat’ın yeni film uyarlaması yer alırken, 2020’ye damga vuran Matrix 4, Korku Seansı serisinin yeni halkası, Testere serisinin yeniden çevrimi Spiral gibi filmler de yer alıyor. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve yeni yılda sinemalarda olacak 50 film... Halloween Kills

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

1. Mortal Kombat (2021)

2. Nobody (I) (2021)

3. Dune (2021)

4. Outside the Wire (2021)

5. Mission Impossible 7 (2021)

6. Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (2021)

7. Coming 2 America (2021)

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

9. The Matrix 4 (2021)

10. Boss Level (2021)

11. No Time to Die (2021)

12. Palmer (2021)

13. Wrong Turn (2021)

14. Top Gun: Maverick (2021)

15. Black Widow (2021)

16. West Side Story (2021)

17. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

18. Eternals (2021)

19. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

20. Free Guy (2021)

21. Spiral: Testere Devam Ediyor (2021)

22. Chaos Walking (2021)

23. Resident Evil (2021)

24. Death on the Nile (2021)

25. The Marksman (2021)

26. Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9 (2021)

27. Last Night in Soho (2021)

28. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

29. Uncharted (2021)

30. The King's Man (2021)

31. Morbius (2021)

32. The French Dispatch (2021)

33. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

34. Cinderella (2021)

35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

36. Cherry (2021)

37. Hayalet AvcıIarı 2020 (2021)

38. The Mauritanian (2021)

39. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

40. Tom ve Jerry (2021)

41. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021)

42. Encanto (2021)

43. Red Notice (2021)

44. Wrath of Man (2021)

45. The Man from Toronto (2021)

46. Pinocchio (2021)

47. The Little Things (2021)

48. Cruella (2021)

49. Korku Seansı: Beni Buna Şeytan Zorladı (2021)