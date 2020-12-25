Matrix 4’ten Red Notice’a sıralı tam liste! 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film listesini yayınladı. Dünyada 79 milyondan fazla kişiyi etkileyen corona virüs salgını nedeniyle, birçok filmin vizyon tarihi değişti ya da ertelendi. 2020'de seyirciyle buluşması beklenen yapımlar 2021'e ertelendi. Seyircinin sinemaya hasret kaldığı bu dönemde IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listeledi.
Listenin zirvesinde birden fazla kez sinemaya uyarlanan video oyun Mortal Combat’ın yeni film uyarlaması yer alırken, 2020’ye damga vuran Matrix 4, Korku Seansı serisinin yeni halkası, Testere serisinin yeniden çevrimi Spiral gibi filmler de yer alıyor.
İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve yeni yılda sinemalarda olacak 50 film...
- Halloween Kills
- Korku Seansı: Beni Buna Şeytan Zorladı
- Cruella
- The Little Things
- Pinocchio
- The Man from Toronto
- Wrath of Man
- Red Notice
- Encanto
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
- Tom ve Jerry
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Mauritanian
- Hayalet AvcIları 2020
- Cherry
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Cinderella
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The French Dispatch
- Morbius
- The King's Man
- Uncharted
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- Last Night in Soho
- Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9
- The Marksman
- Death on the Nile
- Resident Evil
- Chaos Walking
- Spiral: Testere Devam Ediyor
- Free Guy
- The Many Saints of Newark
- Eternals
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- West Side Story
- Black Widow
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Wrong Turn
- Palmer
- No Time to Die
- Boss Level
- The Matrix 4
- The Suicide Squad
- Coming 2 America
- Untitled Spider-Man Sequel
- Mission: Impossible 7
- Outside the Wire
- Dune
- Nobody (I)
- Mortal Kombat
