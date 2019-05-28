Mynet Trend
Newcastle United: Mike Ashley in talks to sell club to billionaire Sheikh Khaled

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is in talks to sell the club to Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE billionaire's investment group has said.

Sheikh Khaled, a relative of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, failed with a £2bn takeover of Liverpool last year.

It has been reported the deal for Newcastle is worth £350m.

The Bin Zayed Group said it has agreed terms and hopes to complete the deal "at the earliest opportunity".

Ashley, who bought the club in 2007, put it up for sale in October 2017.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League this season under manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires on 30 June.

