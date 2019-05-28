Sheikh Khaled, a relative of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, failed with a £2bn takeover of Liverpool last year.

It has been reported the deal for Newcastle is worth £350m.

The Bin Zayed Group said it has agreed terms and hopes to complete the deal "at the earliest opportunity".

Ashley, who bought the club in 2007, put it up for sale in October 2017.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League this season under manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires on 30 June.