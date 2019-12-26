Mynet Trend
  4. Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS) adaylarını açıkladı

Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS) adaylarını açıkladı

basak.deniz basak.deniz
SİNEMA TV  | Son Güncelleme

Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS), adaylarını açıkladı. Kazananlar 6 Ocak 2020 tarihinde açıklanacak.

Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS) adaylarını açıkladı

Ödül sezonunun resmen başladığı şu günlerde Oscar adaylarının açıklanmasından önce bir meslek birliği daha yılın en iyilerini seçmek için adaylarını yayınladı. Türkiye'den de üyeleri bulunan Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği’nin (OFCS), yayınladığı adaylar listesinde 2019 yılının çok konuşulan filmlerinin ağırlığı hissediliyor.

Bütün dünyadan, internet yayını yapan sitelerin eleştirmenlerinin de bulunduğu birlik kazananları 6 Ocak 2020 tarihinde açıklayacak. Adaylar ise şöyle;

EN İYİ FİLM

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Uncut Gems
Us

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Song Kang-ho (Parasite)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Artboard-1-678x381

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won)
Us (Jordan Peele)

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

EN İYİ KURGU

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
1917 (Lee Smith)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Fred Raskin)
Parasite (Yang Jin-mo)

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Claire Mathon)

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK

1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Stor (Randy Newman)
Us (Michael Abels)

EN İYİ YABANCI FİLM

Atlantics
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation

EN İYİ İLK FİLM

Mati Diop (Atlantics)
Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim)
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz (The Peanut Butter Falcon)
Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart)


Mustafa Sandal arkasından el hareketi yapmıştı! İlk defa konuştu Mustafa Sandal arkasından el hareketi yapmıştı! İlk defa konuştu
Star Wars'u hangi sırayla izlemelisiniz?Star Wars'u hangi sırayla izlemelisiniz?
ATV Müge Anlı Tatlı Sert'te Zeynep Ergül'ün evinde ceset parçaları bulundu ATV Müge Anlı Tatlı Sert'te Zeynep Ergül'ün evinde ceset parçaları bulundu
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Ödül sezonu Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği OFCS

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

İlginizi Çekebilir

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

O Ses Türkiye'de sürpriz isim! Eski şampiyonun kardeşi çıktı

O Ses Türkiye'de sürpriz isim! Eski şampiyonun kardeşi çıktı

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

O Ses Türkiye'de herkesi büyüledi! 'Böyle bir ses duymadım!

O Ses Türkiye'de herkesi büyüledi! 'Böyle bir ses duymadım!

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'e damga vurdu: "Umarım caps'im yapılmaz"

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'e damga vurdu: "Umarım caps'im yapılmaz"

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Mahsusa filminin çekimleri tamamlandı

Fransız Clarette ile Osmanlı ajanı Ali Reşat'ın aşkı beyaz perdede

Kevin Spacey'yi tacizle suçlamıştı: Norveç Prensesi'nin eski eşi Behn intihar etti

Kevin Spacey’yi tacizle suçlayan Ari Behn intihar etti

TV Time’a göre 2019’un en çok izlenen 20 internet platformu dizisi

İşte dijital platformlarda en çok izlenen 20 dizi

Star Wars serisini izleme rehberi

Star Wars'u hangi sırayla izlemelisiniz?

ATV Müge Anlı Tatlı Sert'te Zeynep Ergül'ün evinde ceset parçaları bulundu

ATV Müge Anlı Tatlı Sert'te Zeynep Ergül'ün evinde ceset parçaları bulundu

54 yaşındaki Elizabeth Hurley, bir kez daha sınırları zorladı

Güzel yıldız, bir kez daha sınırları zorladı

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.