Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS) adaylarını açıkladı

Ödül sezonunun resmen başladığı şu günlerde Oscar adaylarının açıklanmasından önce bir meslek birliği daha yılın en iyilerini seçmek için adaylarını yayınladı. Türkiye'den de üyeleri bulunan Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği’nin (OFCS), yayınladığı adaylar listesinde 2019 yılının çok konuşulan filmlerinin ağırlığı hissediliyor.
Bütün dünyadan, internet yayını yapan sitelerin eleştirmenlerinin de bulunduğu birlik kazananları 6 Ocak 2020 tarihinde açıklayacak. Adaylar ise şöyle;
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Uncut Gems
Us
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Song Kang-ho (Parasite)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won)
Us (Jordan Peele)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
1917 (Lee Smith)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Fred Raskin)
Parasite (Yang Jin-mo)
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Claire Mathon)
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Stor (Randy Newman)
Us (Michael Abels)
Atlantics
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
Mati Diop (Atlantics)
Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim)
Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz (The Peanut Butter Falcon)
Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart)
