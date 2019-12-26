Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği (OFCS) adaylarını açıkladı

Ödül sezonunun resmen başladığı şu günlerde Oscar adaylarının açıklanmasından önce bir meslek birliği daha yılın en iyilerini seçmek için adaylarını yayınladı. Türkiye'den de üyeleri bulunan Online Film Eleştirmenleri Birliği’nin (OFCS), yayınladığı adaylar listesinde 2019 yılının çok konuşulan filmlerinin ağırlığı hissediliyor. Bütün dünyadan, internet yayını yapan sitelerin eleştirmenlerinin de bulunduğu birlik kazananları 6 Ocak 2020 tarihinde açıklayacak. Adaylar ise şöyle; EN İYİ FİLM 1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Uncut Gems

Us EN İYİ YÖNETMEN Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Robert De Niro (The Irishman)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Florence Pugh (Midsommar)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Song Kang-ho (Parasite) EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell) EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won)

Us (Jordan Peele) EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster)

Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig) EN İYİ KURGU Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

1917 (Lee Smith)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Fred Raskin)

Parasite (Yang Jin-mo) EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ 1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Claire Mathon) EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK 1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Stor (Randy Newman)

Us (Michael Abels)