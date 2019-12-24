Rainbow Six Siege herkese bir operatör hediye ediyor!

Mynet Trend
Ubisoft, yeni yılın şerefine Rainbow Six Siege oyuncularına birer operatör hediye ediyor.

Oyunculara aşağıdaki operatörlerden biri hediye edilecek:

Buck
Frost
Blackbeard
Valkyrie
Capitão
Caveira
Hibana
Echo
Jackal
Mira
Ying
Lesion
Dokkaebi
Vigil
Zofia
Lion
Finka
Maestro
Alibi
Maverick
Clash
Nomad
Kaid
Gridlock
Mozzie
Nøkk
Warden
Amaru
Goyo
Kali
Wamai

FPS pc PlayStation 4 Rainbow Six: Siege Ubisoft

