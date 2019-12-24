Rainbow Six Siege herkese bir operatör hediye ediyor!

Ubisoft, yeni yılın şerefine Rainbow Six Siege oyuncularına birer operatör hediye ediyor.
???? HAPPY HOLIDAYS from the Rainbow Six Siege team!— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) December 23, 2019
To thank you all for such a great year, we've left you a sweet little treat. ❄
???? Find your surprise in the Holiday 2019 Pack in the Pack section from the Home screen! pic.twitter.com/tSNhoyidmD
Oyunculara aşağıdaki operatörlerden biri hediye edilecek:
Buck
Frost
Blackbeard
Valkyrie
Capitão
Caveira
Hibana
Echo
Jackal
Mira
Ying
Lesion
Dokkaebi
Vigil
Zofia
Lion
Finka
Maestro
Alibi
Maverick
Clash
Nomad
Kaid
Gridlock
Mozzie
Nøkk
Warden
Amaru
Goyo
Kali
Wamai
