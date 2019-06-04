Bu haftanın oyunları

Bugün ki yazımızda yaz aylarının ilk haftasında çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile karşınızdayız. Peki bu hafta hangi oyunlar raflardaki yerini almış olacak? Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.

3 Haziran Pazartesi

Spice and Wolf VR (PC)

4 Haziran Salı

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Timespinner (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Effie (PlayStation 4)

Legend of the Tetrarchs (PlayStation 4)

The Savior’s Gang (PlayStation 4)

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King (PC)

BATTLETECH Urban Warfare (PC)

Fromto (PC)

Trover Saves the Universe (PC)

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (Nintendo 3DS)

5 Haziran Çarşamba

Asdivine Dios (Xbox One, PC)

Hell Let Loose (PC)

6 Haziran Perşembe

Journey (PC)

MotoGP 19 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Toki (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Neon Junctions (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Road to Guangdong (Xbox One, PC)

Hue (Nintendo Switch)

Slay the Spire (Nintendo Switch)