İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyuncularının karşısına yeni indirimler ile çıkmaya devam ediyor. Microsoft şimdi de 2 Nisan 2019 ile 8 Nisan 2019 arasında sürecek olan indirim kampanyasını duyurdu.
Xbox One oyunlarında bu hafta indirime girenler arasında; Outlast, Amnesia: Collection ve Dead by Daylight: Special Edition gibi gerilim dozunun yüksek olduğu oyunlar yer alıyor. Gelin bu hafta indirime giren oyunlara bir göz atalım.
2 Nisan haftası
-101 Ways to Die
-Albert and Otto
-Amnesia: Collection
-Beatsplosion for Kinect
-Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre
-Big Buck Hunter Arcade
-Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC
-Bloody Zombies
-Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
-Bulb Boy
-Crimsonland
-Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare
-Dead Alliance
-Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
-Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us
-Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
-Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
-Decay – The Mare
-Deep Ones
-Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
-Deer Hunter: Reloaded
-Dont Knock Twice
-DYING: Reborn
-Enter the Gungeon
-Exctinction: Deluxe Edition
-Extinction
-Extreme Exorcism
-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
-Flipping Death
-Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China
-Friday the 13th: The Game
-Furi
-Haunted Halloween ’86
-Hero Defense
-Home Sweet Home
-I, Zombie
-Jotun: Valhalla Edition
-Kholat
-Layers of Fear
-Let Them Come
-LIMBO
-Merge Mega Bundle
-Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack
-Mordheim: City of the Damned
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit
-n Verlore Verstand
-Outlast
-Outlast Whistleblower
-Outlast: Bundle of Terror
-Oxenfree
-Palidins Future’s End Pack
-Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
-Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack
-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
-Riddled Corpses EX
-Riftstar Raiders
-RIOT: Civil Unrest
-Rise of Insanity
-SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
-Shiny
-Slain: Back from Hell
-SOMA
-Sundered: Eldritch Edition
-Tacoma
-Tesla vs Lovecraft
-The Bunker
-The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead
-The Escapists DLC Bundle
-The Escapists
-The Escapists: Alcatraz
-The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever
-The Escapists: Escape Team
-The Golf Club 2
-The Invisible Hours
-The Jackbox Party Pack 2
-The Park
-Through the Woods
-Toby: The Secret Mine
-Wuppo
-Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
-Your Toy
-Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
-Zombie Vikings
