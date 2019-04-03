Mynet Trend

İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

donanimgunlugu donanimgunlugu
TEKNOLOJİ  | 03.04.2019 07:45 | Son Güncelleme

İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları ile yeniden karşınızdayız. 2 Nisan’dan 8 Nisan’a kadar sürecek olan bu indirim furyasında birbirinden güzel oyunlar indirime girdi. İşte İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları!

İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyuncularının karşısına yeni indirimler ile çıkmaya devam ediyor. Microsoft şimdi de 2 Nisan 2019 ile 8 Nisan 2019 arasında sürecek olan indirim kampanyasını duyurdu.
Xbox One oyunlarında bu hafta indirime girenler arasında; Outlast, Amnesia: Collection ve Dead by Daylight: Special Edition gibi gerilim dozunun yüksek olduğu oyunlar yer alıyor. Gelin bu hafta indirime giren oyunlara bir göz atalım.

2 Nisan haftası

-101 Ways to Die
-Albert and Otto
-Amnesia: Collection
-Beatsplosion for Kinect
-Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre
-Big Buck Hunter Arcade
-Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC
-Bloody Zombies
-Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
-Bulb Boy
-Crimsonland
-Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare
-Dead Alliance
-Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
-Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us
-Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
-Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
-Decay – The Mare
-Deep Ones
-Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
-Deer Hunter: Reloaded
-Dont Knock Twice
-DYING: Reborn
-Enter the Gungeon
-Exctinction: Deluxe Edition
-Extinction
-Extreme Exorcism
-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
-Flipping Death
-Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China
-Friday the 13th: The Game
-Furi
-Haunted Halloween ’86
-Hero Defense
-Home Sweet Home
-I, Zombie
-Jotun: Valhalla Edition
-Kholat
-Layers of Fear
-Let Them Come
-LIMBO
-Merge Mega Bundle
-Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack
-Mordheim: City of the Damned
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle
-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT
-MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit
-n Verlore Verstand
-Outlast
-Outlast Whistleblower
-Outlast: Bundle of Terror
-Oxenfree
-Palidins Future’s End Pack
-Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
-Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack
-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
-Riddled Corpses EX
-Riftstar Raiders
-RIOT: Civil Unrest
-Rise of Insanity
-SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
-Shiny
-Slain: Back from Hell
-SOMA
-Sundered: Eldritch Edition
-Tacoma
-Tesla vs Lovecraft
-The Bunker
-The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead
-The Escapists DLC Bundle
-The Escapists
-The Escapists: Alcatraz
-The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever
-The Escapists: Escape Team
-The Golf Club 2
-The Invisible Hours
-The Jackbox Party Pack 2
-The Park
-Through the Woods
-Toby: The Secret Mine
-Wuppo
-Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
-Your Toy
-Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
-Zombie Vikings

Samsung Galaxy A50 inceleme (SM-A505F)

Ve tarih belli oldu! Başlıyor...Ve tarih belli oldu! Başlıyor...
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S5 inceleme altındaADATA XPG GAMMIX S5 inceleme altında
Mac bilgisayarlar için ek koruma!Mac bilgisayarlar için ek koruma!
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları xbox one

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

İmamoğlu'nun yıllar önceki görüntüleri sosyal medyada gündem oldu

İmamoğlu'nun yıllar önceki görüntüleri sosyal medyada gündem oldu

Ünlü oyuncu hayatını kaybetti!

Ünlü oyuncu hayatını kaybetti!

1 oyla kazandığı seçimi, itiraz sonucu 2 oyla kaybetti

1 oyla kazandığı seçimi, itiraz sonucu 2 oyla kaybetti

Bunun modası mı olur demeyin! Şeyma yaptı yine gündemde

Bunun modası mı olur demeyin! Şeyma yaptı yine gündemde

İlginizi Çekebilir

Amazon’da her gün yenilenen yepyeni fırsatları keşfedin!

Amazon’da her gün yenilenen yepyeni fırsatları keşfedin!

Bu kadınlar tarihe geçecek

Bu kadınlar tarihe geçecek

Burcu Esmersoy’un özel seçimleri sizlerle!

Burcu Esmersoy’un özel seçimleri sizlerle!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Bu uygulamaya dikkat! Hata geldiğinde otomatik cevap veriyor

Hata geldiğinde otomatik cevap veriyor

NASA'dan olay proje! Şekil değiştiren kanat geliyor

NASA'dan olay proje! Şekil değiştiren kanat geliyor

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Brown Bear Edition bugün duyuruldu

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Brown Bear Edition geliyor

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.4.1 ile düzeltilen hatalar

Güncelleme yayınlandı! İşte düzeltilen hatalar

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S5 inceleme altında

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S5 inceleme altında

Mac bilgisayarlar için ek koruma

Mac bilgisayarlar için ek koruma!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.