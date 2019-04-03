İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyuncularının karşısına yeni indirimler ile çıkmaya devam ediyor. Microsoft şimdi de 2 Nisan 2019 ile 8 Nisan 2019 arasında sürecek olan indirim kampanyasını duyurdu.

Xbox One oyunlarında bu hafta indirime girenler arasında; Outlast, Amnesia: Collection ve Dead by Daylight: Special Edition gibi gerilim dozunun yüksek olduğu oyunlar yer alıyor. Gelin bu hafta indirime giren oyunlara bir göz atalım.

2 Nisan haftası



-101 Ways to Die

-Albert and Otto

-Amnesia: Collection

-Beatsplosion for Kinect

-Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre

-Big Buck Hunter Arcade

-Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Elk Adventure DLC

-Bloody Zombies

-Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans

-Bulb Boy

-Crimsonland

-Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare

-Dead Alliance

-Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition

-Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us

-Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

-Dead By Daylight: The Halloween Chapter

-Decay – The Mare

-Deep Ones

-Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack

-Deer Hunter: Reloaded

-Dont Knock Twice

-DYING: Reborn

-Enter the Gungeon

-Exctinction: Deluxe Edition

-Extinction

-Extreme Exorcism

-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition

-Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion

-Flipping Death

-Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China

-Friday the 13th: The Game

-Furi

-Haunted Halloween ’86

-Hero Defense

-Home Sweet Home

-I, Zombie

-Jotun: Valhalla Edition

-Kholat

-Layers of Fear

-Let Them Come

-LIMBO

-Merge Mega Bundle

-Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack

-Mordheim: City of the Damned

-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle

-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle

-MX vs. ATV All Out – 2018 AMA Arenacross

-MX vs. ATV All Out – Hometown MX Nationals

-MX vs. ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT

-MX vs. ATV All Out – Slash’s Snakepit

-n Verlore Verstand

-Outlast

-Outlast Whistleblower

-Outlast: Bundle of Terror

-Oxenfree

-Palidins Future’s End Pack

-Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball

-Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead

-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack

-Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

-Riddled Corpses EX

-Riftstar Raiders

-RIOT: Civil Unrest

-Rise of Insanity

-SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

-Shiny

-Slain: Back from Hell

-SOMA

-Sundered: Eldritch Edition

-Tacoma

-Tesla vs Lovecraft

-The Bunker

-The Escapists and The Escapists: Walking Dead

-The Escapists DLC Bundle

-The Escapists

-The Escapists: Alcatraz

-The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever

-The Escapists: Escape Team

-The Golf Club 2

-The Invisible Hours

-The Jackbox Party Pack 2

-The Park

-Through the Woods

-Toby: The Secret Mine

-Wuppo

-Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

-Your Toy

-Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition

-Zombie Vikings

