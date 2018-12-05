PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananlar

Sony 1995 yılından bu yana her yıl en çok satan oyunları ödüllendiriyor. Genel itibariyle Asya pazarındaki satış rakamları baz alınarak dağıtılan PlayStation Awards ödülleri bu yıl da sahiplerini buldu.

Japon konsol devi, geçtiğimiz gün düzenlenen bir organizasyonla PlayStation Awards 2018 sahiplerini açıkladı. İşte PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananları!

Quadruple Platinum Prize (4m üzeri satan oyunlar)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Platinum Prize (1m üzeri satan oyunlar)

The Last of Us Remastered (Naughty Dog)

Persone 5 (Atlus)

Gold Prize (500bin üzeri satan oyunlar)

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation Network Award (PSN üzerinden en çok oynanan oyunlar)

FIFA 18 (EA Sports)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Users Choice Prize (Oyunculara göre en iyi oyunlar)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PS VR Special Award (En çok satan PS VR oyunları)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award (En iyi bağımsız oyunlar)

Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

