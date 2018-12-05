HABER

PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananlar

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 05.12.2018 08:58 | Son Güncelleme

Yaklaşık olarak 23 senedir devam eden PlayStation Awards ödülleri bu yıl da sahiplerini buldu. İşte PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananları.

PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananlar

Sony 1995 yılından bu yana her yıl en çok satan oyunları ödüllendiriyor. Genel itibariyle Asya pazarındaki satış rakamları baz alınarak dağıtılan PlayStation Awards ödülleri bu yıl da sahiplerini buldu.

Japon konsol devi, geçtiğimiz gün düzenlenen bir organizasyonla PlayStation Awards 2018 sahiplerini açıkladı. İşte PlayStation Awards 2018 kazananları!

Quadruple Platinum Prize (4m üzeri satan oyunlar)
Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
Platinum Prize (1m üzeri satan oyunlar)
The Last of Us Remastered (Naughty Dog)
Persone 5 (Atlus)
Gold Prize (500bin üzeri satan oyunlar)
Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
PlayStation Network Award (PSN üzerinden en çok oynanan oyunlar)
FIFA 18 (EA Sports)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
Users Choice Prize (Oyunculara göre en iyi oyunlar)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)
Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)
PS VR Special Award (En çok satan PS VR oyunları)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Indie & Developer Award (En iyi bağımsız oyunlar)
Abzu (Giant Squid)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

Tumblr yetişkin içeriklerin tamamını siliyor!

Sütün içine bir çay kaşığı karbonat eklerseniz...Sütün içine bir çay kaşığı karbonat eklerseniz...
Google Pixel ailesi için güncelleme ile gelen yeniliklerGoogle Pixel ailesi için güncelleme ile gelen yenilikler
ABD Hava Kuvvetlerinden Hacker‘lara çağrı ABD Hava Kuvvetlerinden Hacker‘lara çağrı
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
PlayStation oyun

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı! Polislerle ilgili önemli değişiklik

Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı! Polislerle ilgili önemli değişiklik

Esad çağrı yaptı, Ürdün'deki 28 bin Suriyeli ülkesine döndü

Esad çağrı yaptı, Ürdün'deki 28 bin Suriyeli ülkesine döndü

Yasa teklifi Meclise sunuldu! Milyonlarca kişiyi ilgilendiriyor

Yasa teklifi Meclise sunuldu! Milyonlarca kişiyi ilgilendiriyor

Haluk Levent sözünü tuttu! Yardımsever ailenin evine gidip kahvaltı hazırladı

Haluk Levent sözünü tuttu! Yardımsever ailenin evine gidip kahvaltı hazırladı

Trump'tan deprem etkisi yaratan açıklama! Piyasaları alt üst etti!

Trump'tan deprem etkisi yaratan açıklama! Piyasaları alt üst etti!

Milyonları ilgilendiren düzenleme Resmi Gazete'de bugün yayımlandı

Milyonları ilgilendiren düzenleme Resmi Gazete'de bugün yayımlandı

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
YouTube'a telefondan giriş yapanlar için önemli yenilik

Eğer YouTube'a telefondan giriyorsanız...

Apple’a göre 2018’in en iyi uygulamaları

Apple’a göre 2018’in en iyi uygulamaları

Apple Music tablete geliyor!

Apple Music tablete geliyor!

Nvidia, Titan RTX modelini tanıttı

Nvidia, Titan RTX modelini tanıttı

Google Pixel ailesi için güncelleme ile gelen yenilikler

Google Pixel ailesi için güncelleme ile gelen yenilikler

ABD Hava Kuvvetlerinden Hacker‘lara çağrı

ABD Hava Kuvvetlerinden Hacker‘lara çağrı

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.