Öte yandan Nintendo Switch sahiplerinin beklediği Saints Row Third bu hafta içerisinde raflardaki yerini almış olacak.
Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.
7 Mayıs Salı
Shakedown: Hawaii (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC)
Puyo Puyo Champions (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
Brief Battles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
My Big Sister (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One)
Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)
For the King (PlayStation 4)
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (PlayStation 4)
European Conqueror X (Nintendo Switch)
8 Mayıs Çarşamba
Legend of the Tetrarchs (Xbox One, PC)
Reverse Crawl (PlayStation 4)
Party Arcade (PlayStation 4)
The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1 – A Dreadly Business (Xbox One)
Woodle Tree Adventures (Xbox One)
9 Mayıs Perşembe
Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 – Wastelands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC)
Doughlings: Arcade (PlayStation 4)
Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (Nintendo Switch)
For the King (Nintendo Switch)
10 Mayıs Cuma
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
ASCENDANCE – First Horizon (Xbox One)
For the King (Xbox One)
DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Xbox One)
Reverse Crawl (Xbox One)
Super Space Serpent SE (Xbox One)
My Big Sister (Nintendo Switch)
Saints Row: The Third (Nintendo Switch)