Öte yandan Nintendo Switch sahiplerinin beklediği Saints Row Third bu hafta içerisinde raflardaki yerini almış olacak.

Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.

7 Mayıs Salı



Shakedown: Hawaii (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Puyo Puyo Champions (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Brief Battles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

My Big Sister (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One)

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita)

For the King (PlayStation 4)

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (PlayStation 4)

European Conqueror X (Nintendo Switch)

8 Mayıs Çarşamba



Legend of the Tetrarchs (Xbox One, PC)

Reverse Crawl (PlayStation 4)

Party Arcade (PlayStation 4)

The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1 – A Dreadly Business (Xbox One)

Woodle Tree Adventures (Xbox One)

9 Mayıs Perşembe



Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 – Wastelands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC)

Doughlings: Arcade (PlayStation 4)

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows (Nintendo Switch)

For the King (Nintendo Switch)