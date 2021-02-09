Eleştirmenler yılın en iyilerini seçmek için adaylarını açıkladı! Zirvedeki yapım...

Eleştirmenlerin Seçimi Film Ödülleri (Critics' Choice Movie Awards) için bu seneki sinema adayları açıklandı. David Fincher imzalı Mank filmi toplam 12 adaylık alarak liderliği elde etti. 'Minari' 10 adaylıkla yakından takip ederken, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'News of the World', 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', 'Da 5 Bloods', 'One Night in Miami' ve 'Promising Young Woman' birden fazla adaylık alan filmler oldular. Dehşet verici o sahneyle gurur duyuyor Oyunculuk kategorilerinde, Ben Affleck, Altın Küre ve SAG Ödülleri tarafından görmezden gelindikten sonra The Way Back'deki performansıyla en iyi erkek oyuncu adayları arasında yer aldı. Olivia Colman, bu yıl sırasıyla The Father ve The Crown için hem film hem de televizyonda en iyi kadın oyuncu adayı olmayı başaran tek oyuncu oldu. Yakın zamanda kaybettiğimiz Chadwick Boseman, iki filmle birden (Da 5 Bloods ve Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) adaylık kazandı. Yüzüklerin Efendisi dizisinden dev transfer! Gladyatör geliyor Tüm kazananlar, mart ayında The CW'de düzenlenecek bir törenle açıklanacak. Netflix, bu sezon 72 adaylıkla (film tarafında 46 ve TV / yayın tarafında 26) listeye liderlik ediyor.

EN İYİ FİLM Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal)

Nomadland (Searchlight)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix) EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Minari (A24) EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)

Hızlı ve Öfkeli’nin yıldızı tercihini yaptı EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures) EN İYİ TOPLU PERFORMANS Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) EN İYİ YÖNETMEN Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures) EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)