Ocak sonu raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlar

Warcraft 3 DLC paketi dışında bu hafta çıkacak öyle önemli bir yapım bulunmuyor. Listede yer alan diğer oyunların indie

tadında yapımlar olduğunu belirtelim. Elbette bu tarz oyunlar arasından da hayli popüler oyunlar ortaya çıkabiliyor.

Geçtiğimiz yıla damga vuran Celeste ve Dead Cells bu duruma en uygun örnek diyebiliriz.

Şimdi lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri Ocak ayının son haftasında raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlarla başbaşa bırakalım.

İşte bu haftanın oyunları.

İŞTE BU HAFTA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR!



27 OCAK PAZARTESİ



STONE (Xbox One)

28 OCAK SALI



Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (PC)

DCL: The Game (PC)

29 OCAK ÇARŞAMBA



Coffee Talk (Switch, PC)

Music Racer (PS4, Xbox One)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (PC)

Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)

30 OCAK PERŞEMBE



Code Shifter (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Coffee Talk (PS4, Xbox One)

Bookbound Brigade (PS4, Switch, PC)

Sisters Royale (PS4, Switch)

Speaking Simulator (Switch, PC)

Skellboy (Switch, PC)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)

Labyrinth of the Witch (PC)

Aviary Attorney (Switch)

Never Again (Switch)

Ascendant Hearts (Switch)

Prison Princess (Switch)

31 OCAK CUMA



Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge (PS4, Switch, PC)

Arc of Alchemist (PS4, Switch)

oOo: Ascension (PS4)

Ash of Gods: Redemption (PS4)

HyperDot (Xbox One, PC)

Hypercharge: Unboxed (Switch)

