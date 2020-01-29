HABER
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. HABER
  3. Teknoloji
  4. Ocak sonu raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlar

Ocak sonu raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlar

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 29.01.2020 09:25 | Son Güncelleme

Ocak ayının son haftasında oldukça kalabalık bir oyun çıkış listesi bizleri bekliyor. Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda ilk dikkat çeken yapımın Warcraft 3 Reforged olduğunu görüyoruz. PC'ye özel olarak raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapım, akıcı hikaye yapısıyla dikkat çekiyor.

Ocak sonu raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlar

Warcraft 3 DLC paketi dışında bu hafta çıkacak öyle önemli bir yapım bulunmuyor. Listede yer alan diğer oyunların indie
tadında yapımlar olduğunu belirtelim. Elbette bu tarz oyunlar arasından da hayli popüler oyunlar ortaya çıkabiliyor.

Geçtiğimiz yıla damga vuran Celeste ve Dead Cells bu duruma en uygun örnek diyebiliriz.

Şimdi lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri Ocak ayının son haftasında raflardaki yerini alacak olan yapımlarla başbaşa bırakalım.
İşte bu haftanın oyunları.

İŞTE BU HAFTA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR!

27 OCAK PAZARTESİ

STONE (Xbox One)

28 OCAK SALI

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)
Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (PC)
DCL: The Game (PC)

29 OCAK ÇARŞAMBA

Coffee Talk (Switch, PC)
Music Racer (PS4, Xbox One)
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (PC)
Lode Runner Legacy (PS4)

30 OCAK PERŞEMBE

Code Shifter (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Coffee Talk (PS4, Xbox One)
Bookbound Brigade (PS4, Switch, PC)
Sisters Royale (PS4, Switch)
Speaking Simulator (Switch, PC)
Skellboy (Switch, PC)
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (PS4)
Labyrinth of the Witch (PC)
Aviary Attorney (Switch)
Never Again (Switch)
Ascendant Hearts (Switch)
Prison Princess (Switch)

31 OCAK CUMA

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge (PS4, Switch, PC)
Arc of Alchemist (PS4, Switch)
oOo: Ascension (PS4)
Ash of Gods: Redemption (PS4)
HyperDot (Xbox One, PC)
Hypercharge: Unboxed (Switch)

GM elektrikli araç fabrikası açıyor

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Mucize meyve kudret narı neye iyi gelir?Mucize meyve kudret narı neye iyi gelir?
Sinüzit ağrılarına doğal çözümlerSinüzit ağrılarına doğal çözümler
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Warcraft 3 Reforged pc oyunlar

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Esad rejimi İdlib'in en büyük ilçesini ele geçirdi!

Esad rejimi İdlib'in en büyük ilçesini ele geçirdi!

Korkulan oluyor! Her gün onlarca kişi daha ölüyor

Korkulan oluyor! Her gün onlarca kişi daha ölüyor

Benzin ve motorinde ikinci indirim

Benzin ve motorinde ikinci indirim

Mucize Doktor'da ölümcül virüs paniği! Ferman'dan Ali'yi yıkan haber

Mucize Doktor'da ölümcül virüs paniği! Ferman'dan Ali'yi yıkan haber

Trump 'Ortadoğu Planı'nı açıkladı

Trump 'Ortadoğu Planı'nı açıkladı

Küba ve Jamaika 7.7 ile sallandı!

Küba ve Jamaika 7.7 ile sallandı!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Tesla’dan ABD’yi ayağa kaldıracak açıklama!

Tesla’dan ABD’yi ayağa kaldıracak açıklama!

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Xiaomi severler şok: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sonunda yüzünü gösterdi!

Xiaomi severler şok: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro sonunda yüzünü gösterdi!

Volkswagen’in üreteceği en büyük otomobil görüntülendi!

Volkswagen’in üreteceği en büyük otomobil görüntülendi!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Android karanlık tema WhatsApp’ta nasıl görünüyor?

Android karanlık tema WhatsApp’ta nasıl görünüyor?

Metro Exodus heyecanı kaldığı yerden devam ediyor

Metro Exodus Sam’s Story DLC için tarih verildi

iPhone 11 Pro Max DxOMark testinde hayal kırıklığı yaşattı

iPhone 11 Pro Max hayal kırıklığı yaşattı

BİM AirPods 2 satacak

BİM AirPods 2 satacak

Orta Doğu Ülkelerini Hedefleyen Virüs: JhoneRAT

Orta Doğu Ülkelerini Hedefleyen Virüs: JhoneRAT

iOS 14 güncellemesi şaşırtacak

iOS 14 bomba iddia!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.