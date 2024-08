Turşu yapımında ustalaşmak isteyenler için olmazsa olmaz ürünler

Refrigerator dill pickles 🥒 These pickles are sour, salty and crunchy!! Everything you want in a pickle 😍 you can eat them within a couple days of pickling but I found the best results come after 5 days or so. They last 3-4 weeks in the fridge just fine, after that the water starts to turn murky and pickles begin to lose their texture (still totally edible though). These pickles are delicious as is but there are plenty of ways you can enhance them! Some things you could add include: red pepper flakes or hot peppers for heat, mustard seeds, bay leaves, etc. (Approx 2 jars full) 1lb cucumbers 1 cup water 1 cup white vinegar 2 tbs pickling or kosher salt Optional: 1 tbs sugar Fresh dill Garlic cloves Black peppercorns Cut your cucumbers into wedges, rounds or long slices (for sandwiches). Pack them into a clean jar and top with a few sprigs of dill, 2-3 garlic cloves (I like to crush them slightly to release the juices), and abut a tsp of black peppercorns. For the brine, mix together water, vinegar, salt and sugar if using, and warm through until the salt and sugar dissolves. Then top up each jar with the brine. Close the lids and place the jars in the fridge to pickle. The spears take approx 5 days for best results, however the slices are good by the 3rd day.