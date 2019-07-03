Yeni akım: BottleCapChallenge! Dünyayı salladı

Taekwondocu Farabi Davletchin tarafından başlatılan akım Errolson Hugh'ın ile devam etti. Max Holloway ise daha sonra John Mayer'e meydan okudu. Challenge'ı kabul eden John Mayer ise, Jason Statham'a meydan okudu.

Janson Statham'ında bu akıma dahil olmayısıyla birlikte bu çılgın akım tüm dünyada ses getirmeye başladı.

Oldukça zor olduğu görülen akımı, her yaştan ve her milletten deneyenlerin ve birbirlerine meydan okuyanların sayısı artıyor.

Bottle Cap Challenge , bazen komik kazalara sebebiyet verse de bu olayda oldukça başarılı olan birçok kişi de mevcut.

İşte o Bottle Cap Challenge videoları...

b-boy zeku wants y'all to know the bottle cap challenge is over pic.twitter.com/NQXaeaR8gs — lemonade was a popular drink and it still is (@mattwhitlockPM) 3 Temmuz 2019

I FINALLY DID THE BOTTLE CAP CHALLENGE HELLL YEAHHHH BOOOYYYYY#BottleCapChallenge pic.twitter.com/DjLaOTQtkB — Bobin Singh ???????? (@bewbin) 2 Temmuz 2019

My mate from work doing the bottle cap challenge properly ????????



McGregor n Jason statham take note pic.twitter.com/hJz7RduKTo — Matty Winspear (@mattywinspear1) 2 Temmuz 2019

raymond daniels had the best bottle cap challenge ???????? pic.twitter.com/wzLG5nxmYP — p.tone????????‍♂️ (@cullygothands) 2 Temmuz 2019

@theronbigboi1 had to show who’s the real king of the bottle cap challenge???????????? pic.twitter.com/De66oDa5iQ — Tyroil Smoochie (@WileyTerrance) 2 Temmuz 2019

Seeing these bottle cap challenge videos just remind me of that one guy that tried to kick the phone that a woman at an anti-abortion rally was holding ????



pic.twitter.com/Qv4eywQ9mZ — K N ???? (@_knoodz) 1 Temmuz 2019

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! ???????????? ????⚡???? ???? pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) 28 Haziran 2019

Better quality of the Bottle Cap Challenge! pic.twitter.com/VmFUkdm36z — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) 2 Temmuz 2019

bottle cap challenge 2pic.twitter.com/DHrG2qy288 — tatsumi93 (@kinshi93) 2 Temmuz 2019



