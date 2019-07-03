Mynet Trend

Yeni akım: BottleCapChallenge! Dünyayı salladı

Son günlerde internette yeni bir akım baş gösterdi. Döner tekmeyle şişe kapağı açma ya da Bottle Cap Challenge olarak adlandırılan bu akım adeta bir salgın gibi yayılıyor.

Taekwondocu Farabi Davletchin tarafından başlatılan akım Errolson Hugh'ın ile devam etti. Max Holloway ise daha sonra John Mayer'e meydan okudu. Challenge'ı kabul eden John Mayer ise, Jason Statham'a meydan okudu.

Janson Statham'ında bu akıma dahil olmayısıyla birlikte bu çılgın akım tüm dünyada ses getirmeye başladı.

Oldukça zor olduğu görülen akımı, her yaştan ve her milletten deneyenlerin ve birbirlerine meydan okuyanların sayısı artıyor.

Bottle Cap Challenge , bazen komik kazalara sebebiyet verse de bu olayda oldukça başarılı olan birçok kişi de mevcut.

İşte o Bottle Cap Challenge videoları...


mükemmelsiniz ya
