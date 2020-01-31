HABER
  4. 29 Ocak-5 Şubat arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunları

29 Ocak-5 Şubat arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunları

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 31.01.2020 09:40

İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları ile karşınızdayız. 29 Ocak'tan 5 Şubat'a kadar birbirinden güzel oyunlar indirime girdi. İşte indirimdeki oyunlar!

29 Ocak-5 Şubat arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold
sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.

29 Ocak 2020 – 5 Şubat 2020 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?

2Dark
Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron
Agatha Knife
AngerForce: Reloaded
Baja: Edge of Control HD
Batman™: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Black Mirror
Blood Bowl 2
Cast of the Seven Godsends
Clouds & Sheep 2
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
de Blob
de Blob 2
Dynamite Fishing - World Games
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20
ELEX
Fade to Silence
Gekido Kintaro's Revenge
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
Horse Racing 2016
Industry Giant 2
Inferno 2+
Initial2: New Stage
Injustice™ 2
JackQuest: Tale of the Sword
Jagged Alliance: Rage!
Knee Deep
Lock's Quest
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity
Lost Sea
Madden NFL 20
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat 11
MX vs ATV All Out
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
Rad Rodgers
Rebel Cops
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Rento Fortune - Monolit Tycoon
Seasons After Fall
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sine Mora EX
Splash Blast Panic
Stunt Kite Party
Sublevel Zero Redux
Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition
Super Party Sports: Football
Tennis World Tour
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Church in the Darkness
The Dwarves
The Forbidden Arts
The Raven Remastered
The Technomancer
This Is The Police
This Is the Police 2
Titan Quest
V-Rally 4
We Sing Pop
Worbital
World to the West
WRC 5
WRC 6
Wreckfest
Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip

