29 Ocak-5 Şubat arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold

sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.

29 Ocak 2020 – 5 Şubat 2020 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?

2Dark

Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron

Agatha Knife

AngerForce: Reloaded

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman™: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Black Mirror

Blood Bowl 2

Cast of the Seven Godsends

Clouds & Sheep 2

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dynamite Fishing - World Games

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20

ELEX

Fade to Silence

Gekido Kintaro's Revenge

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Horse Racing 2016

Industry Giant 2

Inferno 2+

Initial2: New Stage

Injustice™ 2

JackQuest: Tale of the Sword

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Knee Deep

Lock's Quest

LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity

Lost Sea

Madden NFL 20

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat 11

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

Rad Rodgers

Rebel Cops

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Rento Fortune - Monolit Tycoon

Seasons After Fall

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora EX

Splash Blast Panic

Stunt Kite Party

Sublevel Zero Redux

Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition

Super Party Sports: Football

Tennis World Tour

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Church in the Darkness

The Dwarves

The Forbidden Arts

The Raven Remastered

The Technomancer

This Is The Police

This Is the Police 2

Titan Quest

V-Rally 4

We Sing Pop

Worbital

World to the West

WRC 5

WRC 6

Wreckfest

Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip

